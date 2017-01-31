Pasadena Police Blotter: Jan. 22 – Jan. 29

Jan. 22

At about 5:19 p.m., Pasadena Police officers on routine patrol in the 2300 block of East Colorado Boulevard conducted an enforcement stop on a Honda Accord for a minor traffic violation. The vehicle was reported stolen and the occupants were detained without incident. Both suspects were later booked at the Pasadena jail.

Jan. 23

At 3:03 p.m., Pasadena Police officers investigated a weapon brandishing incident in the 200 block of South Raymond Avenue. Officers talked with the victim, who said he asked the suspect to leave the restaurant. When the suspect refused to leave, a physical altercation ensued between the suspect and a security guard. The suspect then brandished a knife and threatened the security agent. The suspect was arrested without incident and booked at the city jail.

At 3:11 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the San Gabriel Valley Medical Center regarding a sexual assault investigation. On arrival, officers talked with the 17-year-old victim who alleged she was raped by the suspect (male Caucasian, 18 years). The victim told officers she did not know the address where she was attacked; however, she remembered where the residence was located. The victim later pointed out the location, which was in Altadena. PPD officers contacted Altadena Sheriff’s Deputies and advised them of the incident. LASD Altadena Sheriff’s took over the investigation.

Jan. 24

At 5:56 p.m., Pasadena Police officers investigated a shooting incident in the 500 block of North Lake Avenue. The victims (who work in an auto parts store) called the police department to report that two store windows were possibly damaged by gunshots. One witness thought he heard a “popping” sound prior to the damage. None of the other witnesses reported hearing or seeing any suspicious activity prior to the store windows being damaged. Our investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 25

On Sept. 8, 2016, Gerardo ‘Gil’ Sanchez assaulted two co-works with a wood board at a construction site in the 700 block of Oak Knoll Circle. One of the victims sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack. Sanchez fled the location and the case was assigned to Pasadena Police Detective D. Gomez, who conducted a comprehensive investigation. Detective D. Gomez identified the suspect and secured an arrest warrant. On Jan. 25, Sanchez was arrested without incident by Pasadena Police Detective M. Adesina. Sanchez was booked at the Pasadena jail for the felony assault.

At about 9:20 a.m., Glendora Police Department responded to an in-progress residential burglary in the 100 block of North Country Club Road. While driving to the call, Glendora Police officers requested the assistance of the Pasadena Helicopter (PD-1), which arrived quickly over the incident. As the Pasadena Air Crew arrived, they were immediately met with several simultaneous efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects (vehicle stop and multiple foot pursuits). The Pasadena Police Air Crew helped coordinate ground resources, which aided in the capture of the suspects and recovery of numerous firearms (taken from the burglary). With the assistance of the police helicopter, Glendora Police officers were able to arrest all seven suspects and recovered numerous firearms.

Jan. 26

At about 4:29 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the area of Garfield Avenue and Mountain Street regarding an armed robbery investigation. On arrival, officers talked with the victim who said he was selling items at the northwest corner of Garfield Avenue and Mountain Street. The victim said he was approached by the suspects (#1: male Black, 20s, 5-7, thin build; #2: male Black, 20s, 5-7, think build) who produced a handgun and demanded his money. Fearing for his safety, the victim surrendered his cash. The suspects then fled the area and were not located by Pasadena Police officers. Our investigation is ongoing.

At about 8:08 p.m., Pasadena Police officers investigated a carjacking incident in the 400 block of East California Boulevard. Officers talked to the victim who said she was unloading her car when the suspect approached her. The suspect (male, unknown race, 6-0, dark complexion, possibly armed with a handgun) walked over to the victim and ordered her to lie on the ground. The suspect then fled in the victim’s car on Los Robles Avenue. The victim was not injured during the robbery. Our investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 28

At about 8:20 a.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to a report of an injury collision on Salvia Canon just east of Linda Vista Avenue. Preliminary information suggests that a 73 year-old Pasadena resident was crossing the roadway east of the intersection when a group of approximately 25-30 bicycle riders turned west on Salvia Canon from southbound Linda Vista Avenue. One of the bicyclists (also a Pasadena resident) collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian was knocked to the ground and suffered head injuries. The cyclist was thrown from the bike and was injured. Both the pedestrian and the cyclist were transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The pedestrian is conscious, talking, and his condition is improving. The cyclist was very cooperative with investigating field officers.

Jan. 29

At about 1:36 p.m. Special Enforcement Section (SES) Gang officers were providing extra service in the 100 block of Glorieta Street when they observed a Black Male (Kelton Ford, 19, Altadena Res) armed with a gun. The suspect entered a vehicle and left the area. SES Gang officers immediately requested assistance from the Pasadena Police helicopter and other units. The Air Crew directed ground officers to the suspect’s vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated. The officers contacted the three occupants, detained them without incident, and subsequently recovered the gun, which was a reported stolen from another jurisdiction. Kelton later admitted possession of the firearm. Two other individuals (Karl Ford, Black Male, Altadena Res and a minor Black Male, 17 years, Pasadena Res) were also arrested. SES officers believe the suspects have ties to a local Pasadena Street Gang. The suspects were transported to the Pasadena jail and booked on a variety of charges.

Later in the day, SES Gang officers conducted a traffic stop near Claremont and Sunset Avenue. SES Gang officers contacted the three occupants and during their field investigation recovered a loaded gun. The three suspects (Robert Holloway, 25, Black Male, Pasadena Res, Shawn Sykes, Black Male, 24, and Dimarai Hall, Black Male, 21 Pasadena Res) were arrested without incident. Two of the suspects were on active parole. It is believed the suspects have ties to a local Pasadena Street Gang. The suspects were transported to the Pasadena jail and booked on a variety of charges.

VRE Taskforce

From Jan. 22 – Jan. 28, the Pasadena Police Department’s Violence Reduction Taskforce engaged in the following activities:

24 Foot Patrols in the neighborhoods and parks within the impacted areas.

9 Field Contact.

45 Traffic or Pedestrian Stops.

1 Probation / Parole Compliance Check.

Arrested nine (9) suspects. Seven (7) of the suspects are confirmed gang members.

Recovered 2 guns.

Continued prevention and intervention efforts through outreach efforts and in0house visits with families who have at risk youth.