Pasadena Man Sentenced for Domestic Violence Killing of Girlfriend

Killer, Jonjon Crummie pleaded no contest

A 21-year-old Pasadena man was sentenced yesterday to 19 years-to-life in state prison for fatally shooting his live-in girlfriend in the head, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Deputy District Attorney Carolina Lugo said Jonjon Crummie pleaded no contest on Feb. 17 to one count of second-degree murder with the special allegation that he used a handgun.

The defendant killed Irais Acosta, 18, in the bedroom they shared in his parent’s home on Raymond Avenue, the prosecutor said. Crummie shot her point blank in the forehead after Acosta said she was leaving him, the prosecutor added.

The Pasadena Police Department investigated case GA092393.