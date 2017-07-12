Pasadena Man Sentenced to 26 years to Life for Murder of Monrovia Ex-Girlfriend, Mother of 2

A Pasadena man was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years to life in state prison for killing the mother of his two children, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Deputy District Attorney Fernanda Barreto said Jose Roberto Turner, 49, was found guilty on June 19 of one count of first-degree murder with an allegation that a rope or cord was used as a deadly weapon. According to evidence presented at the trial, Turner stabbed and strangled LaJoya McCoy, 31, on June 10, 2015.

The victim’s body was found inside her vehicle parked on the 200 block of West Cypress Avenue in Monrovia nearly a week later, the prosecutor said. Before the murder, the defendant had threatened McCoy’s life over child custody issues, the prosecutor added.