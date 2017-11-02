Crime, News

Pasadena Man Gets 10 Years in Prison for Killing Infant in DUI Crash

A Pasadena man accused of DUI and causing the death of an infant in a crash on the Pasadena (110) Freeway in Elysian Park was sentenced to 10 years in state prison earlier this week.

Jared Hale Lynch Silvestri, 26, crashed his VW Jetta full-speed into a Chrysler pulled over to the shoulder of the freeway near Stadium Way on Nov. 5, according to County prosecutors and the CHP who investigated the crash.

Baby Melanie Brown died later at a hospital.

Melanie’s grandmother was also injured, and a 9-year-old girl in the Chrysler suffered minor injuries.

Silvestri, who was arrested that night, is charged with one count each of murder, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a 0.08 percent blood-alcohol content causing injury.

