Pasadena Humane Society Offers $20 Spay and Neuter for Cats

The weather isn’t the only thing that’s heating up this summer. As the air turns warm, female cats go into heat and shelters are flooded with litters of kittens from owned and free-roaming cats. To reduce the number of homeless cats, the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA will host a low-cost spay and neuter promotion for the entire month of July, offering the procedure for only $20 to all cats and kittens less than one year of age.

Female cats average as many as three litters per year with four to six kittens per litter. They may have their first heat cycle as young as four months old. The Pasadena Humane Society spays and neuters kittens as young as eight weeks old or weighing two pounds at its low-cost public wellness clinic and appointments can easily be made online at pasadenahumane.org/snip.

“This is a great opportunity to get your young cat spayed or neutered,” said Julie Bank, President/CEO of the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA. “By fixing your cat, you are doing your part as a responsible pet owner and helping to reduce pet overpopulation in our community.”

In addition to being one of the most effective ways to reduce the homeless animal population, other possible benefits of sterilization include a reduction in illnesses of the reproductive systems, decreased roaming and aggressive tendencies and diminished nuisance behaviors such as spraying and yowling.

Spay and neuter appointments are available for cats five days a week at the organization’s wellness clinic. Other wellness services include low-cost vaccines, microchipping, FeLV/FIV testing, and feline nail trims.

To make an appointment, visit pasadenahumane.org/snip.