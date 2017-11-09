Oct. 23 – Nov. 4

Oct. 23

At about 4:04 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the 3300 block of East Foothill Boulevard regarding a kidnapping investigation. On arrival, officers learned that the suspect grabbed the victim and began to forcibly pull her toward his vehicle. The victim resisted and was able to free herself. The victim called the police to report the incident. The suspect fled the location prior to the arrival of the officers.

A short time later, in the 600 block of Arroyo Parkway, a female adult was sitting on a block wall when she was attacked by a male suspect (with a similar description) who slashed her neck area with a knife. The cowardly attack was unprovoked and seriously injured the victim.

Several witnesses in the area notified the police and provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Minutes later, a police helicopter spotted the suspect’s vehicle and directed ground units to the area. The suspect, Lance Semkus, 73, Pasadena resident, was arrested without incident. The weapon used in the attack was also recovered. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she received medical assistance. Semkus’ arrest would not have been possible without the help of several courageous witnesses, the police helicopter and responsive police personnel.

Oct. 24

At about 9:18 p.m., Pasadena Police officers investigated an armed robbery in the 300 block of South Lake Avenue. On arrival, officers talked to the victims who said they had just closed their cellphone store and were standing nearby when they were approached by the suspects (three Black males, armed with guns). The suspects forced the victims back into the store and stole several cellular phones. The victims were not injured. Our investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 26

At about 1:27 p.m., Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Special Enforcement Section (SES) conducted a narcotics investigation in the 900 block of North Los Robles Avenue. As part of the investigation, SES officers arrested three suspects for narcotics violations. The suspects were transported to the Pasadena jail.

Oct.29

At about 7:42 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to an unresponsive 26 year-old male in the 1200 block of North Los Robles Avenue. On arrival, officers located the victim lying lifeless on the floor. There were no signs of foul play. The Coroner’s Office was notified.

Oct. 30

At about 6:45 p.m., a female adult was approached by Suspect Navas in the 100 block of Garfield Avenue. Navas made inappropriate and offensive comments to the victim as she was walking. The victim did not respond in fear Navas would become violent. After a brief moment, Navas reached out, grabbed a hold of the victim’s arm, and kissed her arm. Pasadena Police detectives are investigating the incident. Through the investigation, the Pasadena Police Department learned that Navas has displayed similar erratic behavior and approached numerous citizens, primarily females, in the area of Pasadena City Hall. PPD is asking if anyone has been a victim of a crime as a result of Navas’ conduct, that they contact the police department immediately. Please refer to the attached press release for a photo of Navas.

Oct. 31

At about 11:11 p.m., Pasadena Police officers investigated a shooting near Altadena Drive and Cooley Place. On arrival, officers talked with the victims who said they were walking in the area when they were approached by the suspect. According to the witnesses, the suspect fired a single shot at the victims and fled the scene in a red compact vehicle. The victims were uncooperative with the investigation. No one was injured in the incident.

Nov. 1

At about 9:08 a.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the 2600 block of East Colorado Boulevard regarding a subject armed with a gun. On arrival, officers located the suspect standing in the parking lot behaving in an unusual manner. He was yelling at no one in particular and was clearly agitated. PPD officers contained the area and subsequently detained the suspect without incident. The suspect was apparently suffering from a mental health emergency and was in possession of a replica firearm. He was transported to a local mental health facility for treatment. It is clear that the officers in this incident avoided a potential lethal encounter. Excellent work by all involved.

Nov. 3

At about 11:17 p.m., The California Highway Patrol pursued a white truck (wanted for armed robbery) from Laguna Niguel into Pasadena. The suspects exited the vehicle and ran into the Paseo Colorado, near Green Street. The Pasadena Police Department assisted several other law enforcement agencies in the search of the robbery suspects; however, despite our efforts, the suspects were not located. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 4

At about 8:29 p.m. Pasadena Police officers responded to the 1300 block of N Fair Oaks Avenue regarding a large group (30-40 people) causing a disturbance. According to witnesses the group was loitering and consuming alcohol near Pepper Street. As officers arrived, they observed a male adult (Aaron Braddock, Male Adult, and Pasadena Resident) remove a pistol from his waistband and toss it on to the ground. After discarding the pistol, Braddock immediately fled on foot. Officers chased Braddock while others (police officers) recovered the firearm, which was later determined to be stolen. Braddock was apprehended a short distance later without further incident and transported to the Pasadena jail. Braddock is a known gang member and later admitted to possessing the firearm. Great work by our Pasadena Police officers to remove another illegal firearm from our community. Their tactical approach and decision making clearly avoided a potential lethal encounter with Braddock.