Pasadena Council Briefed on Two Massive Developments

By Gus Herrera

The Pasadena City Council was recently briefed on two developments that, if completed, will certainly change the character of their respective sites.

One project seeks to re-develop the property at 83 N. Lake Ave. (corner of Lake and Union) into a five-to-seven-story, 216,100 square-foot mixed-use structure. A second development at 3452-3488 Foothill Blvd., will construct a new 258-unit multi-family complex (239,168 square feet), expand the existing Panda Inn and re-model the existing CFT Gateway Center office.

Although both proposed developments are similar in their massive size (both surpassing 200,000 square feet), it was a tale of two tapes for the city council, as one project was submitted in full compliance, while the other (83 N. Lake Ave.) contained several variances from the city’s zoning code and specific plan.

The latter project – which will replace an irregularly-shaped lot that currently houses a Coco’s Bakery, Del Taco and a handful of other businesses – rubbed council the wrong way for several reasons.

In addition to the variances from city regulations, the project’s design and projected use were both heavily criticized.

The proposed structure, that hopes to add 7,055 square feet of retail commercial space, 10,300 square feet of restaurant space, and 139 hotel rooms is characterized by a predominantly glass exterior with a modern appearance that does not necessarily suit its surroundings.

Council Member Tyron Hampton likened the design to something that belongs on the Las Vegas strip, “no offense to Vegas,” he quipped.

Council Member Andy Wilson was also disappointed by the proposed aesthetics, “this feels very much like an Irvine [building] … I’m very uncomfortable with the design choice … I’m not convinced they’re on the right track,” he said.

Mayor Terry Tornek was excited to see an “under-utilized” site be re-developed, but questioned whether the project’s proposed use as a hotel is truly the best idea for the city.

The mayor cited the city’s specific plan for the Colorado/Lake Node, which states that “developments in [the] area should strengthen Pasadena’s position as a corporate hub for the region.”

City staff’s analysis of the project concluded that the “proposed development is not entirely consistent with these goals,” and while the project will provide a mix of new commercial activities, it is “unlikely to reinforce the area as a corporate hub.”

Council was not alone in their critiques – the Pasadena Design Commission’s preliminary consultation on the development also netted 18 specific criticisms of the proposal.

“[The] building has been designed from the inside out and should be approached in the opposite way,” read one of the commission’s comments.

But it was Council Members Margaret McAustin and Victor Gordo who argued that council should take a much more fundamental stance against projects that are not submitted in compliance with city codes.

“My concern is that this was even proposed at all … this is where it’s incumbent on us to set the tone and to tell the development community, ‘don’t do this, don’t do this because this is not acceptable’ … we are the ones who make the decisions … the buck stops here when it comes to complying with our code,” proclaimed McAustin.

Gordo echoed his colleague, “as a council we’re not interested in hearing on projects that don’t meet specific plan guidelines … this is something that needs to be said on the record … when a project deviates substantially from the documents that we so carefully put into place, this council is ready to say no and even spike a project,” he said.

David Reyes, director of planning and community development, revealed that it is not uncommon for large-scale projects to be submitted out of compliance and that the developer is “working hard” to ensure it satisfies city codes.

Richard McDonald, an attorney representing the developer, also stated that many changes will be made and they hope to eventually “come back with something everybody likes.”

The second proposed project, although submitted in full compliance, also received some pushback from council, specifically regarding the potential traffic impact on an already-congested portion of east Pasadena.

Council recommended that the project seize the opportunity to evolve a traditionally-suburban stretch of Foothill Boulevard into a much more pedestrian-friendly area.

Suggestions included the creation of a pedestrian pathway from the site to the nearby Sierra Madre Villa Gold Line Station and the potential construction of parklets for a neighborhood that lacks access to outdoor recreation.

Those interested in these two developments should monitor the planning and design commissions’ upcoming agendas, as both projects are slated for public hearings in the near future.