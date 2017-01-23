Pasadena Blotters: Jan. 6 – Jan. 18

Jan.6

At 11:58 a.m., a male Caucasian climbed over a wall to gain entry into a resident’s backyard in the 300 block of North Raymond Avenue. The suspect walked around the property trying to break into the home. The suspect left the location a short time later. The case was assigned to Detective Hooker, who completed a comprehensive investigation, which included a photo of the suspect. The information was distributed throughout the Pasadena Police Department. On Jan. 12, at 9:52 a.m., Pasadena Police Officer Barry Glockson and Sid Abraham were on routine patrol in the area of Orange Grove Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue when they saw the suspect. The officers made contact and subsequently arrested the suspect without incident.

Jan. 7

At 1:40 p.m., Pasadena Gang officers were providing extra service in the 1000 block of North Raymond Avenue due to the recent uptick in shootings in the community. The officers saw a suspect armed with a gun standing next to a vehicle. He entered the car and the driver proceeded north on Raymond Avenue. The officers requested assistance and attempted an enforcement stop near Fair Oaks Avenue and Montana Street. As the vehicle slowed and without warning, the passenger jumped from the car and fled on foot. PPD officers chased the suspect on foot and could clearly see he was armed with a gun. The suspect ran down the driveway of a nearby apartment and handed the firearm to a third person. Officers quickly contacted the two suspects and arrested them. The loaded gun was recovered. The driver of the car originally seen by the officers was arrested without incident at the scene of the traffic stop. Officers recovered a loaded firearm from the vehicle. The suspects: Donnell Hannah, 23, male African-American (Pasadena resident); Michael Robertson, 31, male African-American (Pasadena resident); and Richard Isham, 31, male African-American (Pasadena resident); were all transported to the jail and booked for various charges.

Jan. 8

At 7:10 p.m., Pasadena Gang officers conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue. The vehicle matched the description of a car used in a recent shooting in Duarte. Officers made contact with the suspects and saw a gun in the vehicle. The occupants were detained without incident, complying with the officer’s orders to surrender. During the subsequent field investigation, gang officers recovered an assault rifle in the trunk; both firearms were loaded. Three suspects, Richard Toney, male African-American, 26 (Duarte resident); Marcus Momon, male African-American, 32 (Pasadena resident); Kaquann Offutt, male African-American, 27 (Pasadena resident) were booked at the Pasadena jail on various charges.

Jan. 9

At 2:11 a.m., Pasadena Uniformed Police officers were providing extra service in the area of Sunset Avenue and Washington Boulevard due to the recent shootings in the community. Officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle. The driver, however, failed to yield. Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit which only traveled a few blocks, and requested assistance. The vehicle pulled into a Kings Villages parking lot and stopped. Officers ordered the suspects to surrender and they complied. The suspects were arrested without incident and officers recovered five loaded guns, which included an assault rifle. The suspects were identified as: Randy Broadnax, male African-American, 29 (Pasadena resident); Marvin Evans, male African-American, 30, (Los Angeles resident); Derek Brown, male African-American, 31 (Pasadena resident); and Dwayne Ellis, male African-American, 33 (Pasadena resident); were transported to the Pasadena jail and booked on various charges.

Jan. 16

At 2:40 a.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to 814 N. Garfield Ave. regarding several calls of shots fired. On arrival, officers located a female Hispanic suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The victim and witnesses provided little information regarding the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 18

At 11:47 a.m., Pasadena Police officers investigated a suspicious circumstances call for service in the 2000 block of East Colorado Boulevard. The follow-up investigation lead officers to a motel where they contacted the suspect, Davion Ogletree, male African-American, 19. Ogletree is a known gang member and it was later determined that he was in possession of a loaded firearm and evidence suggesting he was involved in identity theft. Ogletree was arrested without incident and booked at the Pasadena jail for various charges, including parolee with a gun.