Pasadena Bio Collaborative Incubator Announces New CEO, Major Expansion

Pasadena Bio Collaborative Incubator (PBC) Board of Directors Friday announced the appointment of Robert (Bud) Bishop, Ph.D, as the organization’s new President, effective April 14.

Bishop succeeds Bruce A. Blomstrom, who is retiring after more than 10 years with PBC, Pasadena’s premier high-tech incubator for early stage life science companies and a regional workforce development magnet for scientists seeking wet lab R&D competency.

The announcement was made during a press briefing at PBC, 2265 East Foothill Boulevard, Pasadena, celebrating Dr. Bishop’s appointment along with Mr. Blomstrom’s retirement; the expansion of PBC’s educational program; its new branding campaign; and its increased capacity to help additional start-ups.

“Today is an important milestone for PBC. We are celebrating the extraordinary effort and progress made under Mr. Blomstrom and announcing the beginning of a new chapter for the organization with Dr. Bishop and a renewed emphasis on scientific training,” said Bill Bogaard, Board Chair and former Mayor of Pasadena. “We’re also expanding our capacity to assist science-based start-ups, which, I am proud to say, enables PBC to remain at the forefront of Southern California’s emerging bioscience community.”

Under Mr. Blomstrom’s direction, PBC fostered more than 40 companies and achieved a highly respected standing in the field, putting Pasadena on the map with a national reputation as a center for innovation in science, technology, engineering and entrepreneurship. Mr. Blomstrom has been appointed the organization’s President Emeritus and he will continue to serve on the PBC Board to help in the transition.

Dr. Bishop joined the PBC Board of Directors in 2015 as Vice President and has served as Chief Operating Officer since January 1, 2017. He is a veteran of the health care industry, having led companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic sectors. He earned his Ph.D in Biochemistry from the University of Southern California and an MBA from the University of Miami.

Bishop’s prior employment includes Chairman and CEO of AutoImmune Inc., Division President for Allergan Pharmaceuticals, Division President for Allergan Medical Optics, and a series of increasingly responsible R&D and executive positions at American Hospital Supply Corporation. Experienced in nearly all of the steps in developing new technologies into viable businesses, he has served on the Board of Directors of five public and four private companies.

“PBC is fortunate to have such an accomplished executive to succeed Mr. Blomstrom,” Mr. Bogaard said. “His background in corporate management, entrepreneurship, and pharmaceuticals is a perfect fit for our current needs. The Board is very confident that Bud’s focus and strategic vision will serve PBC extremely well.”

Mr. Bishop thanked the Board for their confidence, adding that his goal is to expand upon the success achieved by Mr. Blomstrom. “I’m proud of PBC’s many accomplishments during Mr. Blomstrom’s tenure as President. He has hired an exceptional staff and over the last year has prepared me to make a seamless transition. With this strong foundation, I look forward to continuing in his successful footsteps.”

During the April 14 ceremony, Dr. Bishop described PBC’s enhanced mission and expanded facilities, and Wendie Johnston, Ph.D, Lab Director, showcased some of the expanded educational programs. The event was attended by city and community leaders, including Board members Rajen Vurdien, Pasadena City College President, William Covino, CSU Los Angeles President, former State Senator Jack Scott, who played a major role in establishing PBC, and Pasadena City Manager Steve Mermell.

Pasadena Bio Collaborative Incubator was established in 2004 by the City of Pasadena, Pasadena City College, and CSU Los Angeles to work collaboratively with Pasadena’s higher education institutions, entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders to nurture high-tech bioscience start-ups.