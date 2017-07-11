News

Part of CA-134 to be Named After Obama’s Brief Residency in Pasadena

President Obama began his college education in California, attending Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979 to 1981. He lived in Pasadena during his sophomore year. - Courtesy photo

President Obama began his college education in California, attending Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979 to 1981. He lived in Pasadena during his sophomore year.
– Courtesy photo

On July 10, Senator Anthony J. Portantino’s legislation, SCR 8, which will name the segment of the CA-134 freeway between the Glendale CA-2 and the Interstate 210 Freeway the “President Barack H. Obama Freeway,” passed the Assembly Transportation Committee with overwhelming support.

President Obama began his college education in California, attending Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979 to 1981. He lived in Pasadena during his sophomore year. His attendance at Occidental College influenced his political trajectory and led him to become one of the most revered and respected presidents in American history.

In recognition of his contributions as a community activist, educator, and public servant, dozens of schools, streets, and other facilities across the country have been named after President Obama.

Senator Portantino, who represented Eagle Rock while in the State Assembly, commented:

“I am excited to see my colleagues in the Assembly support this effort to recognize and respect President Obama’s leadership, legacy and direct connection to Southern California. His years as a District 25 resident played a major role in determining his successful future.”

Congressman-elect Jimmy Gomez, who represented Eagle Rock in the Assembly, was a principal co-author on this resolution.

July 11, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community

Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching