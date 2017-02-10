News

New I-210 Closures for Pavement Rehabilitation

The Foothill Freeway in Pasadena. -Courtesy photo by formulanone (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close portions of the Foothill Freeway (I-210) as part of a pavement rehabilitation project. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.  Noise levels will not exceed state and federal regulations. Water trucks will be used to minimize dust during working hours. The following schedule will be in effect, weather permitting, and is subject to change:

Continuing through spring 2017 Long-term ramp closure

  • Eastbound Pennsylvania Avenue on- and off-ramps

Continuing through Feb. 15 ramp closure

  • Westbound Walnut Street on-ramp

Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17

Eastbound I-210

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Up to 3 lanes between Lowell Avenue – Lake Avenue

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Lowell Avenue and La Crescenta Avenue on-ramps, Ocean View Boulevard off-ramp, Berkshire Place, Arroyo Boulevard, Windsor Avenue on-and off-ramps

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Eastbound I-210 connector to Ventura Freeway (SR-134)

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Eastbound I-210 connector to SR-710

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Eastbound I-210 connector to southbound Glendale Freeway (SR-2)

Westbound I-210

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Up to 4 lanes between Lake Avenue and Lowell Avenue

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Gould Avenue on-ramp, Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta Avenue, and Mountain Street off-ramps, Angeles Crest Highway, Ocean View Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue on- and off-ramps

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Westbound I-210 connector to southbound SR-2

8 p.m. – 8 a.m. – Northbound SR-2 connector to westbound I-210

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Westbound I-210 connector to SR-134

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Westbound I-210 connector to SR-710

The night time closures are necessary to minimize traffic delays and provide a safe work zone for construction crews and motorists while working along the I-210. Flatiron West, Inc. is the contractor on this $148.5 million project. Construction signs and changeable message signs will be in place to alert motorists to construction activities and closures. Motorists should anticipate delays, plan ahead and use alternate routes. Caltrans appreciates your patience while we work to improve I-210. Motorists are advised to “Be Work Zone Alert.”

February 10, 2017

