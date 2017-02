Pasadena Police seek your help in locating a missing “at risk” person, Dawud Karriem, 87.

An African-American male, 5′ 7″, and weighs 140 lbs, he has black-grey hair, black eyes, but unknown clothing. He was last seen on the 1100 block of Elizabeth Street on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 12 p.m.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Dawud Karriem, please call 911 or contact the police.