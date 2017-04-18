Informational Immigration Meeting Turns Ugly in El Monte Friday Night

Trump supporters shut down a “know your rights” seminar.

By Terry Miller

The new administration’s policy on immigration is clear and apparently unwavering. Trump supporters are intimidating and provoking immigrants on a massive scale across the United States, even at so-called “know your rights” informational meetings set up by elected officials to help undocumented workers understand their rights.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared “a new era” in immigration enforcement last Tuesday, saying his prosecutors will try to bring stiffer criminal charges against repeat illegal immigrants and smugglers as part of President Trump’s crackdown.

Sessions said his enforcement priorities could end the ‘catch and release’ practices of the Obama administration and “give the Justice Department a more active role in stemming illegal immigration.”

“For those that continue to seek improper and illegal entry into this country, be forewarned: This is a new era. This is the Trump era,” Sessions said during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales, Arizona.

“The lawlessness, the abdication of the duty to enforce our laws, and the catch and release policies of the past are over.”

Nowhere was this more clearly illustrated than in El Monte Friday night.

“Make America Great Again” supporters of President Donald Trump, disturbed a “Know Your Rights” information forum for undocumented immigrants hosted by Congresswoman Grace Napolitano, D-El Monte, Friday night.

El Monte Mayor Andre Quintero tried his best to keep the peace and be respectful of all sides of the political spectrum but many of the Trump supporters refused to be anything but intimidating.

When asked why law enforcement {El Monte PD} did not escort the more disruptive from the meeting, “Well, the last thing we wanted was a United Airlines type of incident…”

Quintero said that it was obvious from the beginning that outside agitators were there solely to disrupt. One man came from Torrance to show his “Trump Cape” as one observer noted.

The congresswoman said the event, which included representatives from Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles and Catholic Charities Los Angeles, still provided all the information the hosts intended to, despite the interruptions and early end.

“Someone said they had called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),” Napolitano said. “They were trying to intimidate our residents.”

Congresswoman Judy Chu, D-Monterey Park, canceled a similar event scheduled for Monday in Alhambra, Napolitano said she didn’t want to cancel hers despite hearing that people may look to cause trouble there.

“I don’t think we should be intimidated by those folks,” Napolitano said.