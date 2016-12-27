Holden Is New Chair of the Assembly Committee Utilities and Energy

California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (AD – 63) appointed Assemblymember Chris Holden (AD – 41) as chair of the California State Assembly Committee on Utilities and Energy.

“I thank Speaker Rendon for appointing me as Chair of the Utilities and Energy Committee,” said Holden. “I appreciate his belief in my leadership to set forward-thinking energy policy for California’s future.”

The Assembly Committee on Utilities and Energy primary jurisdictions includes public utilities, the California Public Utilities Commission, energy companies, telecommunications and international trade among others.

“Serving nearly 24 years on the Pasadena City Council, with responsibility over the city’s Water and Power Company, provided me with a strong foundation and understanding of the utility industry and the need to be smart and thoughtful as we plan our energy future,” said Holden.

Earlier this year Assemblymember Holden was elected by his colleagues to chair the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC).

“I’m extremely proud to serve as chair for the Black Caucus and together with my colleagues, I look forward to continuing our efforts to advance equality, justice, and opportunity for all Californians,” said Holden.