Pasadena Boys & Girls Club “Youth of the Year” to Embark on Cultural Educational Expedition to China

The Pasadena Boys & Girls Clubs “Youth of the Year” Ivonne Gonzalez is joining 22 other nominees to an all-expense paid trip to China for an international, cultural and educational expedition. This journey is a part of the Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys & Girls Clubs taking the program to the next level!

The China Expedition is a creation by the fantastic partners of the Alliance who had a shared vision of helping the 23 Youth of the Year nominees to see beyond their communities and looking into a world they might never know. With the mission of promoting collaboration among Chinese and U.S. businesses, communities and stakeholders, the China Enterprise Council

helped with the platform to make this extraordinary experience possible.

Club members who earn the Youth of the Year title embody the values of leadership service; community service, academic excellence; and healthy lifestyles. They exemplify the critical impact that Boys Girls Clubs have on the lives of young people.

“This trip is paramount in changing the lives of the well-deserved nominees who I believe will build on this experience and in turn help their communities see beyond for cultural integration and appreciation,” states Mary Hewitt, Executive Director of the Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys & Girls Clubs. She went on, “schools don’t have the resources to maintain their art and gym classes, let alone send students on trips outside their community. These nominees are the best of the best, we are doing this to help students become global citizens, bring life to the subjects they learn in school, and expose them to new ideas and cultures.”

Brian Davis, Executive Director & CEO of the Pasadena Boys & Girls Clubs states, “Travel is a powerful agent for change. It broadens our horizons and helps us find our purpose. Think how travel has been a positive influence on your life and how it’s connected you to people and communities. We are thrilled with this opportunity for Ivonne.”

This trip is the first of its kind for the Boys & Girls Clubs to have all Youths of the Year travel together overseas. It would not be possible without the support of these incredible sponsors: China Enterprise Council, Coolpad, XIAMEN Airlines, BYD, International Vitamin Corporation, and COMAC America.