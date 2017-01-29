News

Golden State Freeway (I-5) Closures for Sign Replacement

Golden State Freeway heading northbound. –Courtesy photo by Ken Lund (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close portions of the Golden State Freeway (I-5) between the Hollywood Freeway (SR-170) and the Kern County line as part of a sign replacement project. The following schedule will be in effect, weather permitting, and subject to change:

Tuesday, Jan. 30 – Friday, Feb. 3

Northbound I-5

8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Up to 3 lanes from San Fernando Mission Boulevard to Newhall Ranch Road

7 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Quail Lake Road off-ramp

Southbound I-5

8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Up to 3 lanes from Quail Lake Road to San Fernando Mission Boulevard

7 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Quail Lake Road and Lyons Avenue off-ramps

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Connector to eastbound Foothill Freeway (I-210)

Night time closures are necessary to minimize traffic delays and provide a safe work zone for construction crews and motorists while working along the I-5. Statewide Traffic Safety and Signs, Inc. is the contractor on this $2.5 million project which began in June 2016 and is expected to be completed by summer of 2017. Improvements will bring existing sign structures to current standards and increase operational safety. Construction signs and changeable message signs will be in place to alert motorists of closures. Motorists should anticipate delays, plan ahead and use alternate routes. Motorists are advised to “Be Work Zone Alert.”

January 29, 2017

Searching