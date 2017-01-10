Pasadena women to rally for rights

Women in Pasadena will join many others in cities across the U.S. to stand together in solidarity for the protection of rights, safety, health and families.

With the theme “When They Go Low, We Go Local,” the Rally at the Rotunda is scheduled Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at Pasadena City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave.

In the context of women’s issues, Sheri Bonner, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley will speak about health issues; Lydia Finkley, chair of the Pasadena Unified School District Advisory Council, will discuss public education; Judyth Hermosillo, an organizer with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 11, will talk about economic justice; and Najeeba Syeed, associate professor of interreligious education at Claremont School of Theology, will discuss targeted groups/hate speech and immigration.

“We are holding the rally in solidarity with women across the Los Angeles area and the nation and to present an opportunity to learn more about the issues facing us all in the months and years to come and how to stay involved in support of these issues,” said Jan Sanders, chair of the Rally at the Rotunda Committee. “So many women are faced with possible changes to some hard-fought advances in labor, health, immigration and basic human rights. This is grass-roots awareness at the local level.”

Resource tables will feature information from nonprofit organizations that serve women in the greater Pasadena area.

“Our goal is to help connect the dots between actions being taken at the federal level and how they will impact us right here at home,” said Monica Hubbard, another member of the committee. “We want to be a catalyst for increased civic engagement in the months ahead.”

Following the Rally at the Rotunda, everyone will be invited to walk two blocks west to the Metro Gold Line Memorial Park Station, transfer to the Red Line and ride to Pershing Square to join in Women’s March Los Angeles.

Members of the Rally at the Rotunda Committee are Jan Sanders (chair), Pixie Boyden, Ann Erdman, Carmin Hermosillo, Judyth Hermosillo, Julianne Hines, Monica Hubbard, Judy Kent, Deborah Laux, Najeeba Syeed and Désirée Zamorano.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/womensrallypasadena.