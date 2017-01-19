Get to Know the 2017 Pasadena City Council Candidates

Part One

In preparation for the upcoming Pasadena City Council elections, to be held March 7, Pasadena Independent reached out to this year’s candidates and asked them to complete a five-part questionnaire. Each candidate received the same five questions. This is part one in an ongoing series.

District 5

Candidate: Krystal Lopez Padley

Education: UC Irvine, bachelor’s in English; Sarah Lawrence College, Master of Fine Arts in Writing.

Please describe your relationship/history with the City of Pasadena:

I am a writer and translator currently raising my three young children in Pasadena. My husband and I were married at St. Elizabeth’s Church on Lake Avenue and we are active in our faith community. We have volunteered at the Union Station Mission with other local churches and I am also a reader at the Huntington Library.

We chose to raise our family in Pasadena because of job opportunities and proximity to family. I fell in love with this city as a child and spent years exploring the community. My husband and I decided a long time ago that we wanted to build our lives here. After returning from World War II, my husband’s paternal grandparents bought a home on Catalina Avenue and raised their five sons in Pasadena. My husband attended PUSD schools and his maternal grandparents still live in the city today. My own family is just south of Los Angeles.

In your opinion, what is the most significant issue in your district?

District 5 has experienced a prolonged period of violence in our public spaces and on our streets. This has been aggravated by a breakdown in trust between law enforcement, community leaders, and residents in Northwest Pasadena.

As a councilwoman, I will work toward having a continuous dialogue and encouraging transparency between law enforcement and the community, so the police are able to perform their duties and the residents can trust the police in moments of distress.

Furthermore, Pasadena is experiencing an era of hyper-development that is likely to continue into the next decades. As a result, the city is displacing many of its most vulnerable populations – the working class, young families, and older retirees with dwindling funds. This displacement has a ripple effect in the community that creates instability and unrest.

What are the City of Pasadena’s greatest strengths?

The residents are Pasadena’s greatest strength. I am running to ensure the city works for all of our residents. Pasadena is unique for its educational, civic, business, nonprofit, and cultural institutions. These are resources for our community and I want ensure our residents are able to thrive in their community. I also believe these institutions are underutilized as opportunities to increase engagement and promote mentorships among our youth.

What qualities distinguish you from the other candidates?

Our district needs a representative who will advocate relentlessly for our residents. We need a leader with passion and a sense of urgency equal to the challenges we face. I’m running because the services our residents deserve are not being met by the city and by our current representation.

This election is an opportunity to assert our priorities and to breathe new energy into our government. District 5 is a younger, more diverse part of the city and home to nonprofits, community centers and homegrown businesses. We need a councilmember willing to work toward community building. We need someone that looks at the challenges we face as opportunities for progress. I represent the changing demographics of our district and I believe, after 16 years, it’s time for new leadership in city hall.

If elected, how will your presence contribute to the dynamic of the council?

It’s time for change in city hall. District 5 deserves a representative willing to build relationships and work toward transparency between the city council, our city services and the residents. As a young, Latina mother, my identity is representative of the community I seek to serve. We have incredible diversity in this district and that diversity is not reflected on the council. More than anything, I have the urgency of knowing these issues affect my young kids every day. I will work closely with my colleagues on the council, but always in the best interest of the residents of District 5.

District 7

Candidate: Sheena Tahilramani

Education: University of California, Irvine, Bachelor of Arts; Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University, Master of Science in journalism.

Please describe your relationship/history with the City of Pasadena:

I moved to Pasadena in 2012 from Washington, D.C., and of all the places in Southern California that I considered in my transition back to the West Coast, I chose Pasadena for the economic, social, and educational opportunities that it provides to residents of all ages. One lifelong community member that I recently had the opportunity to sit down with said it best, “Think of anything you could possibly want to do or be at any point in your life – you can do it all in Pasadena.”

In your opinion, what is the most significant issue in your district?

Currently, there are development projects in District 7 that have emphasized a “vision” disconnect between District 7 stakeholders and city council. As a candidate for Pasadena City Council, I believe that our vision for the city should drive progress and have an influence on everything from development projects to the types of trees that line our streets. This vision should be top of mind for every decision the city council considers and makes. Only dialogue and an inclusive planning process can drive long-term solutions.

What are the City of Pasadena’s greatest strengths?

The City of Pasadena’s greatest strengths are its people, its neighborhoods, and its character (which includes that of its neighborhoods and people). As we endeavor to create and carry out a future-focused vision for the city, it’s imperative that we preserve our character and neighborhoods and recognize the expertise of our citizens to help guide growth.

What qualities distinguish you from the other candidates?

Effective city council members must be good liaisons and engage the public in decision-making to encourage community buy-in and support for initiatives and projects. Prior to founding Pasadena-based SVN Public Relations, I worked in Washington at The White House Office of Political Affairs and then at Karl Rove & Company where I served as the company liaison to high-level clients and external organizations such as Fox News Channel, The Wall Street Journal, Simon & Schuster, and the Harry Walker Agency, amongst others. Actions that promote transparency and foster trust in the process, along with dialogue that engages the public in decision-making, are the only way to get to long-term solutions – Pasadena’s issues are much more intricate than “YES/NO” votes on a ballot.

If elected, how will your presence contribute to the dynamic of the council?

I’ve worked in public relations long enough to know that perception is reality and we need a representative in District 7 that is willing to listen and understands when and how to pivot when local projects and initiatives run counter to public interest. My background in communications and public relations lends itself well to working with the citizens of Pasadena, our thought leaders, and businesses to make sure the needs and expectations of our community are not only met but also exceeded. As a small business owner and resident of Pasadena’s District 7, I am committed to ensuring that local stakeholders – residents and businesses alike – are contributing to the city’s economic development in a manner consistent with the best interests of our citizens and the community.

Candidate: Andy Wilson

Education: Dartmouth College, bachelor’s in engineering; Harvard University, Master of Business Administration.

Please describe your relationship/history with the City of Pasadena:

I moved here 20 years ago in search of a long term home. My wife Liz and I did lots of research to find the best city in California and concluded Pasadena was the winner. Since then I have recruited my brother, sister, and parents to the city. Knowing that we were committed to Pasadena for the long term, I immediately started volunteering with local not for profits and took leaderships roles at Pasadena Heritage and Pacific Oaks. Soon thereafter I joined the Design Commission (eight years), Planning Commission (three-plus years), PCOC/Pasadena Convention Center/Visitors Bureau (one-plus years). I left my role on the PCOC to be a founder of Innovate Pasadena, which is focused on enhancing the innovation ecosystem in order to accelerate high quality local job creation so more than 25 percent of us can both live AND work in Pasadena. Over the last 20 months I have served as the City Councilperson for District 7 when I was appointed to the seat after Terry Tornek became mayor.

In your opinion, what is the most significant issue in your district?

Achieving balance: preserving what makes Pasadena great, while thoughtfully evolving the city so it continues to be a leader and compelling place for the next generation. If we go too fast and become too dense, we could ruin the incredible Pasadena charm (please no Westside!); on the other hand, we don’t want to lose the vitality that comes with diversity and new arrivals, thereby risking that we become a place where only the wealthy can afford to live. There probably is no single, unvarying “right answer,” but having an experienced leader who has deep understanding of both sides of the issue and is in touch with the community can best achieve this delicate balance.

What are the City of Pasadena’s greatest strengths?

There are the obvious things: our amazing architecture, mature street trees, epic institutions (Caltech, JPL, Art Center, Fuller, Kaiser Med School (soon) etc.), vibrant commercial districts and diversity. But once your dig in further, you realize that we have an amazing, caring community that is committed to building bridges rather than walls so we can all have better lives. Though we don’t always get it right, I do believe we are at our best when diverse communities come together and work collaboratively to help Pasadena be the best it can be.

What qualities distinguish you from the other candidates?

I am unique in my proven commitment to help Pasadena be all it can be. Given that I compelled my sister, brother, and parents to move to Pasadena means I must be on my “A-game” and keep Pasadena great. I have enthusiastically worked across various elements of our city; from not-for-profits, to city commissions, to building local businesses that create high quality jobs. I have the relationships, knowledge and unwavering commitment to our city to lead forward. People trust me and know I will actively listen to their ideas and concerns. I have built relationships across diverse elements of our city, which becomes the basis of thoughtful collaboration and problem solving. After 20 years of unwavering commitment to service, I have deep insight to the needs of our community and able to effectively and thoughtfully ensure that Pasadena remains one of the greatest cities in the country.

If (re)elected, how will your presence contribute to the dynamic of the council?

Over the last 20 months on the city council, I have already started to demonstrate my role as a rigorous and thoughtful policymaker. I embrace disparate perspectives and look to develop creative solutions to our most challenging problems. I have earned the respect of Mayor Tornek, former Mayor Bogaard, my peers, and diverse community leaders. Because of this earned credibility I am able to advocate for important policy positions. I am viewed as a thoughtful centrist who does his homework and listens to others, so I can achieve to the best possible outcome for the city. I am eager to take the next four years and more actively advocate for policies that protect our neighborhoods while attracting vibrant businesses to town so more than 25 percent of us have the incredible privilege of BOTH working and living in Pasadena. I am also a vocal advocate for non-vehicular transportation so that we might reduce traffic while encouraging a healthier lifestyle. I am super proud of Pasadena, but believe our best days are still ahead of us!