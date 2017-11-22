Foothill Freeway, I-210, Closures for Pavement Rehabilitation

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close portions of the Foothill Freeway (I-210) as part of a pavement rehabilitation project. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Water trucks will be used to minimize dust during working hours. Some closures may start and end later (up to 2 p.m. on Saturday). All closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

Long-Term Closures:

Westbound I-210 connector to California/Del Mar/State Route 110 exit intermittently during the week (11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday) through month of December.

Westbound I-210 Berkshire Place on-ramp and Foothill Boulevard off-ramp through Thanksgiving holiday.

Eastbound I-210 Ocean View Boulevard on-ramp through month of December.

I-210 project closures Monday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 2:

Eastbound I-210 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Up to 4 lanes between Lowell Avenue and Mountain Street

Up to 3 lanes between southbound I-710/westbound State Route 134 connector and Lake Avenue

Lowell Avenue, La Crescenta Avenue, Foothill Boulevard on-ramps

Gould Avenue and Colorado Boulevard off-ramps

Pennsylvania Avenue, Ocean View Boulevard, Angeles Crest Highway, Berkshire Place, Arroyo Boulevard/Windsor Avenue, Lincoln Avenue/Howard Street, Fair Oaks Avenue and Mountain Street on-and off-ramps

Connectors: southbound State Route 2 (Glendale Freeway), southbound I-710 (Long Beach Freeway), westbound SR-134 (Ventura Freeway)

Westbound I-210 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Up to 4 lanes between Walnut Street and Lowell Ave.

Gould Ave. and Walnut St. on-ramps

Lowell Ave. (no Friday night closure), La Crescenta Ave., Berkshire Place and Colorado Blvd. off-ramps

Mountain St., Lincoln Ave./Howard St., Arroyo Blvd./Windsor Ave., Angeles Crest Highway, Ocean View Blvd., and Pennsylvania Ave. on and off-ramps

Connectors: southbound SR-2, southbound I-710 (no Friday night closure)

Northbound SR-2

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Verdugo (7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday) and Foothill Boulevard (7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday) off-ramps

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – SR-2 connector to eastbound I-210

10 p.m. to 7 a.m. – SR-2 connector to westbound I-210 (11 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday)

Southbound SR-2

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Verdugo and Foothill Blvd. (7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday) on-ramps

Eastbound SR-134

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – SR-134 connector to westbound I-210

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – SR-134 connector to southbound I-710

Northbound I-710

9 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Del Mar Boulevard on-ramp

11 p.m. to 5 a.m. – California Boulevard on-ramp (no Friday night closure)

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – I-710 connector to westbound SR-134

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – I-710 connector to eastbound I-210

Southbound I-710

7 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Del Mar Boulevard off-ramp

Night time closures are necessary to minimize traffic delays and provide a safe work zone for construction crews and motorists along I-210.

Signs will be posted to alert motorists of construction activities and closures.

Motorists should plan ahead and use alternate routes. Motorists are advised to “Be Work Zone Alert.”

Side note from Caltrans: “Due to issues with our paving equipment, the westbound Berkshire on-ramp and Foothill off-ramp will reopen Friday night, Dec. 1.”

For updates on traffic closures and incidents in real-time, use the Caltrans QuickMap at quickmap.dot.ca.gov, or by downloading the free app on your iPhone or Android device.

For more information on the I-210 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, visit the project web page on the Caltrans District 7 website athttp://www.dot.ca.gov/d7/projects/details.php?id=45