Foothill Freeway (I-210) Closures for Pavement Rehabilitation May 1-May 5

The California Department of Transportation will close portions of the Foothill Freeway (I-210) as part of a pavement rehabilitation project. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Noise levels will not exceed state and federal regulations. Water trucks will be used to minimize dust during working hours. The following schedule will be in effect, weather permitting, and is subject to change:

Continuing through May 2017, Long-Term ramp closures:

Eastbound Berkshire Place on-ramp and Arroyo Boulevard off-ramp

Westbound Ocean View Boulevard on-ramp La Crescenta Avenue off-ramp

Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5

Eastbound I-210

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Up to 4 lanes between Lowell Avenue to Lake Avenue

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – La Crescenta Avenue, Foothill Boulevard, and Arroyo Boulevard on-ramps; Gould Avenue, Berkshire Place, Colorado Boulevard off-ramps; Pennsylvania Avenue, Ocean View Boulevard, Angeles Crest Highway, Berkshire Place, Lincoln Boulevard, and Mountain Street on-and off-ramps

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Eastbound I-210 connector to southbound Glendale Freeway (SR-2)

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Eastbound I-210 connector to westbound Ventura Freeway (SR-134)

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Eastbound I-210 connector to southbound SR-710

Westbound I-210

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Up to 4 lanes between Lake Avenue and Lowell Avenue

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Walnut Street and Gould Avenue on-ramps; Foothill Boulevard and Ocean View Boulevard off-ramps; Mountain Street, Lincoln Boulevard, Arroyo Boulevard, Berkshire Place, and Pennsylvania Avenue on-and off-ramps

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Westbound I-210 connector to southbound SR-2

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Westbound I-210 connector to southbound SR-710

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Eastbound SR-134 connector to westbound I-210

Northbound SR-2

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Northbound SR-2 to eastbound I-210

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Northbound SR-2 to westbound I-210

Northbound SR-710

9 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Del Mar Boulevard and California Boulevard on-ramps

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Northbound 710 connector to Eastbound 210

Southbound SR-710

7 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Del Mar Boulevard off-ramp

Night time closures are necessary to minimize traffic delays and provide a safe work zone for construction crews and motorists while working along the I-210. Construction signs and changeable message signs will be in place to alert motorists of construction activities and closures. Motorists should anticipate delays, plan ahead and use alternate routes