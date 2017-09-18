Foothill Freeway (I-210) Closures for Pavement Rehabilitation

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close portions of the Foothill Freeway (I-210) as part of a pavement rehabilitation project. The following schedule will be in effect, weather permitting, and is subject to change:

Monday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 23.

Eastbound I-210

– 7 p.m – 6 a.m. – Up to three lanes between Lowell Ave. to Mountain Ave.

– 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Lowell Ave., La Crescenta Ave., and Foothill Blvd. on-ramps; Gould Ave. and Colorado Blvd. off-ramps; Pennsylvania Ave., Ocean View Blvd., Angeles Crest Highway, Berkshire Place, Arroyo Blvd., Arroyo Blvd., Lincoln Ave. and Mountain Street on- and off-ramps

– 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Eastbound I-210 connector to southbound Glendale Freeway (SR-2)

– 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Eastbound I-210 connector to westbound Ventura Freeway (SR-134)

– 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Eastbound I-210 connector to southbound SR-710

Westbound I-210

– 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Up to three lanes between Mountain Street and Lowell Ave.

– 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Walnut Street, Gould Ave., and Ocean View Blvd. on-ramps; Foothill Blvd. and La Crescenta Ave. off-ramps; Mountain Street, Lincoln Blvd., Arroyo Blvd., Berkshire Place, Angeles Crest Highway and Pennsylvania Ave. on- and off-ramps

– 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Westbound I-210 connector to southbound SR-2

– 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Westbound I-210 connector to southbound SR-710

Northbound SR-2

– 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Verdugo Blvd. and Foothill Blvd. off-ramps

– 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Northbound SR-2 connector to eastbound I-210

– 11 p.m. – 7 a.m. – Northbound SR-2 connector to westbound I-210

Eastbound SR-134

-7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Eastbound SR-134 connector to westbound I-210

– 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Eastbound SR-134 connector to southbound SR-710

Northbound SR-710

– 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. – Del Mar Blvd. on-ramp

– 11 p.m. – 5 a.m. – California Blvd. on-ramp

Southbound SR-710

– 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. – Del Mar Blvd. off-ramp

Night time closures are necessary to minimize traffic delays and provide a safe work zone for construction crews and motorists while working along the I-210. Construction signs and changeable message signs will be in place to alert motorists of construction activities and closures. Motorists should plan ahead and use alternate routes. Caltrans appreciates your patience while we work to improve I-210. Motorists are advised to “Be Work Zone Alert.”