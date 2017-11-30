Five Acres Sets World Record to Raise Foster Care Awareness

Local family and child services nonprofit Five Acres has successfully set a record for the world’s longest trust fall relay to raise awareness for foster care and adoption. The record, verified by RecordSetter, was set on Nov. 1, the first day of National Adoption Month, in recognition of the more than 20,000 children awaiting permanent family solutions in Los Angeles.

“Los Angeles is currently in the midst of foster care crisis, where more children are entering the system than there are families to take them in,” said Jennifer Berger, Five Acres’ Chief Advancement Officer. “The trust fall symbolizes our belief that all children belong in the arms of a safe, loving family—and we need others to help spread the word to bring these children home.”

The world record attempt attracted 87 individuals from all over LA County as part of Five Acres’ Trust Fall Challenge, a social media campaign prompting others to share trust fall videos with the hashtag #Fall4FiveAcres. Since the campaign launched on Oct. 17, several potential foster families have reached out to the nonprofit to learn more about foster care and adoption, but more families are still needed.

Those interested in becoming a foster/foster-adoptive parent, volunteering with or donating to Five Acres can learn more at 5acres.org/trustfall.