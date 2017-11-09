Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Pasadena

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 at about 12:25 p.m., Fire and Police Department personnel responded to the intersection of Washington Blvd. and Holliston Avenue regarding a report of an injury traffic collision. The collision involved a 2002 Toyota Camry only occupie

d by the driver and a 2013 Yamaha motorcycle with one rider. Preliminary investigation revealed that the Motorcycle was travelling west on Washington Blvd. when it collided with the Toyota. The Toyota was travelling north on Holliston Ave. crossing Washington Blvd.

As a result, the motorcycle’s rider was ejected sustaining life threatening injuries. The motorcycle rider, an Armenian man, 22-years old (Pasadena resident) was transported by the Fire Department to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The driver of the Toyota, a 50-year old Pasadena woman, remained at the scene and was not injured. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision and the driver of the Toyota was not arrested.

The investigation of the collision is being conducted by the Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team. The identity of the decedent is currently being withheld pending positive identification and family notification. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Traffic Section Lieutenant Diego Torres at (626)-744-7159 or the Watch Commander at (626)-744-4620.