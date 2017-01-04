Foothill Freeway (I-210) Closures Announced

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close portions of the Foothill Freeway (I-210) as part of a pavement rehabilitation project. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Noise levels will not exceed state and federal regulations. Water trucks will be used to minimize dust during working hours. The following schedule will be in effect, weather permitting, and is subject to change: Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6

Eastbound I-210

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Up to 3 lanes between Glendale Freeway (SR-2) to Lake Avenue

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Pennsylvania Avenue off-ramp

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Lowell Avenue On-ramp, Pennsylvania Avenue, La Crescenta Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard on- and off-ramps

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Eastbound I-210 connector to Ventura Freeway (SR-134)

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Eastbound I-210 connector to SR-710

Westbound I-210

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Up to 4 lanes between Lake Avenue and Glendale Freeway (SR-2)

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Gould Avenue and Walnut Street on-ramps, Angeles Crest Highway, Ocean View Boulevard, La Crescenta Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, Foothill Boulevard, Berkshire Place on- and off-ramps

9 a.m. to 5 a.m. – Westbound I-210 connector to southbound SR-710

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Westbound I-210 connector to southbound Glendale Freeway (SR-2)

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Eastbound SR-134 connector to westbound I-210

The night time closures are necessary to minimize traffic delays and provide a safe work zone for construction crews and motorists while working along the I-210. Flatiron West, Inc. is the contractor on this $148.5 million project. Construction signs and changeable message signs will be in place to alert motorists to construction activities and closures. Motorists should anticipate delays, plan ahead and use alternate routes. Caltrans appreciates your patience while we work to improve I-210. Motorists are advised to “Be Work Zone Alert.”