Drive By Shooting Kills 2 – 2 Seriously Injured

On Friday, January 6, 2017 at about 11:53 P.M., Pasadena Police Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 100 Block of W. Claremont St. Officers located the scene of the shooting and an African American male victim age 23 was found lifeless in the 70 block Pepper St.

Within minutes Pasadena Fire Paramedics at Station 36 (1140 N. Fair Oaks Ave) reported that they were treating a second gunshot victim described as an African American female 38. She was taken to a local area hospital in critical condition.

Contemporaneous to the shooting, a single vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of California Blvd., and St. John Ave. Officers responded and discovered two additional gunshot victims at the scene of the collision. The third gunshot victim, an African American male 23 was lifeless in the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The fourth gunshot victim, an African American male who was also a passenger in this vehicle sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local area hospital.

Pasadena Police Detectives are currently on scene handling the investigation. The motive is not known at this time and the identities of the victims are being withheld pending proper notification is given to families.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at 626- 744-4241 or you may report information anonymously at lacrimestoppers.com (insert key word Pasadena).