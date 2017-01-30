Downtown Business Districts, Pasadena Chamber Host City Council Candidate Forum

Forum will feature candidates for Council District 5 and Council District 7

The public is invited to attend a live forum featuring the candidates for election to the Pasadena City Council. The event will be held at the Boston Court Performing Arts Center at 70 N. Mentor Ave. in Pasadena on Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-admitted basis beginning at 6 p.m. The forum will end by 8 p.m.

The candidate forum is being sponsored by the Old Pasadena Management District, Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Playhouse District Association and South Lake Avenue Business Association.

Ishmael Trone, chair of the Board of Directors of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, will moderate the forum discussion. Confirmed to participate are Victor Gordo (incumbent) and Krystal Lopez-Padley, who are running for the District 5 council seat, and Andy Wilson (incumbent), Phil Hosp, Alejandro (Alex) Menchaca, and Bryan Witt, who are vying for the District 7 council seat.

The forum will focus on issues related to the local economy, jobs and employment, workforce development, economic vitality, and downtown development. Questions will be provided by the Old Pasadena Management District, Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Playhouse District Association, and South Lake Avenue Business Association. Those audience members in attendance will also have the opportunity to submit questions.

The event will be taped for later broadcast by Pasadena Media, which oversees the Public, Education and Government (PEG) cable television stations serving Pasadena. It will be available on YouTube and through Pasadena Media’s website at www.pasadenamedia.tv.