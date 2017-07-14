Crime

Two Sentenced in Pasadena Gang Shooting at Fast Food Chicken Restaurant

Police Chief Sanchez. Photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News

Two men have been sentenced for their roles in the shooting of a man at a fried chicken restaurant in Pasadena, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Deputy District Attorney Stefan Mrakich of the Hardcore Gang Division said Robert Julio Arnaud, aka Chucky, 28, of Los Angeles was sentenced today to 60 years to life in state prison. A jury found him guilty of attempted murder on May 12.

The jury also found that the crime was committed on behalf of a criminal street gang and that a handgun was used.

Co-defendant Jose Garcia, aka Flaco, 34, of Azusa pleaded no contest yesterday to one count each of accessory after the fact, knowledge of a crime and possession of firearm by a felon. He was immediately sentenced to 17 years and four months in state prison.

On Dec. 29, 2015, Arnaud confronted two men at the fast food restaurant parking lot and soon after opened fire, the prosecutor said. One victim escaped unharmed, the other was shot in the leg but survived, the prosecutor added.

Garcia helped Arnaud the day after the crime by disposing of evidence, Mrakich said. Case GA097819 was investigated by the Pasadena Police Department.

July 14, 2017

