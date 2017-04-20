South Pasadena Cops Arrest Alhambra Child Molester

On April 19, 2017 at about 12:30 pm, a female juvenile was walking eastbound on Oak Street in front of the South Pasadena Middle School, located at 1600 Oak Street. She noticed that an adult male, driving a red Toyota Corolla, was slowly pacing her on Oak Street. The male drove ahead of the juvenile and stopped at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Oak Street. He asked the juvenile if she needed a ride. After she refused the ride, the male asked her again. The juvenile then pulled out her cell phone and took a picture of the suspect vehicle, which fled eastbound on Oak Street. She described the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 30-35 years of age, with a thin build, medium complexion, black wavy hair and a goatee.

The juvenile was subsequently able to pick the suspect out of a photographic lineup.

On April 20, 2017 at about 7:00 am, a SPPD officer was in Alhambra for a detail and he spotted the suspect’s vehicle. He initiated a traffic stop and arrested the suspect, who was identified as Edwin Linares, forty three years of age, residing in Alhambra. Linares was also wanted for felony child molestation by the Alhambra Police Department. If you have additional information regarding the incident in South Pasadena, please call SPPD Detectives at 626-403-7280.