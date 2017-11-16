Sierra Madre Police Blotters: Nov. 5 – 12

Nov. 6

A vehicle burglary occurred on Mt. Wilson Trail Ave. north of Mira Monte Ave. between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. The passenger side window was pried open and two items were taken. Money was later withdrawn from the victim’s personal and business checking account with a total loss amounting to $1098.75.

At 4:45p.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Sierra Madre Blvd. for a commercial burglary investigation. It appeared that on Saturday Nov. 4, at approximately 5:32 p.m., an unknown subject entered the restaurant through an unlocked door, during regular business hours. The subject entered the restaurant’s office and removed $500.00 from the restaurant’s cash drawer, as well as, $150.00 from a victim’s purse. The suspect then fled westbound from the location. The case was sent to detectives.

At 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a medical assist call in the 400 block of Santa Anita Ct. A male was found deceased inside the home due to an apparent suicide.

Nov. 7

A victim of a phone scam came to the station lobby to file a fraud report. The victim stated that she received a call from “Apple” that her computer had been hacked and she should call customer service for help. The victim called the number she was given and was told she should purchase several iTune gift cards. She was instructed to call back with the serial numbers. The victim did as she was told, then discovered after calling Apple Support that she had been defrauded of $1800.00. The case was sent to detectives.

Nov. 8

At about 6:23 a.m., a traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred in the 00 block of E. Sierra Madre Blvd. The injured drivers were treated by Sierra Madre Fire Dept. and San Marino Paramedics at the scene. One of the driver’s was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

At 8.30 a.m., an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist occurred in the 600 block of E. Sierra Madre Blvd. The bicyclist was treated by the Sierra Madre Paramedics at the scene then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

At 6:24 p.m., officers responded to an abandoned residence that was vandalized by unknown suspect(s) in the 700 block of Baldwin Ct.

Nov. 11

An injury traffic collision involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection N. Hermosa Ave. and W. Montecito Ave. The drivers were treated by Sierra Madre Fire and Paramedics at the scene. One of the driver’s was transported to a local hospital for treatment.