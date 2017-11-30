Sierra Madre Police Blotter: Nov. 19 to Nov. 26

Nov. 20

A theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported to have occurred on the driveway in the 400 block of E. Grandview Ave. The theft occurred from 5:00 p.m. to 6:45 a.m. All property taken was recovered with the exception of a digital camera. The case was sent to detectives.

4:01 p.m.- A case of fraud was reported to have occurred sometime between 8/23/17 and 11/15/17. The victim was able to provide bank statements showing $4378.64 was fraudulently withdrawn from her savings account. The case was forwarded to Detectives.

Nov. 25

The reporting party came to the police department lobby to report damage that was done to his vehicle by unknown suspect(s). Two tires were cut by an unknown device(s) in the Auburn lot between 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Friday 11/24/17.

Nov. 26

Officers conducted a welfare check at about 11:18 p.m. on a female subject that was slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle. After making contact with the female, she disclosed that there was drug paraphernalia inside her vehicle. Officers located drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle. Subject was arrested and transported to the Pasadena Jail without incident. The case was forwarded to Pasadena DA’s office.