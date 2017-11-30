Crime

Sierra Madre Police Blotter: Nov. 19 to Nov. 26

– Courtesy photo

Nov. 20

A theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported to have occurred on the driveway in the 400 block of E. Grandview Ave. The theft occurred from 5:00 p.m. to 6:45 a.m. All property taken was recovered with the exception of a digital camera. The case was sent to detectives.

4:01 p.m.- A case of fraud was reported to have occurred sometime between 8/23/17 and 11/15/17. The victim was able to provide bank statements showing $4378.64 was fraudulently withdrawn from her savings account. The case was forwarded to Detectives.

Nov. 25

The reporting party came to the police department lobby to report damage that was done to his vehicle by unknown suspect(s). Two tires were cut by an unknown device(s) in the Auburn lot between 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Friday 11/24/17.

Nov. 26

Officers conducted a welfare check at about 11:18 p.m. on a female subject that was slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle. After making contact with the female, she disclosed that there was drug paraphernalia inside her vehicle. Officers located drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle. Subject was arrested and transported to the Pasadena Jail without incident. The case was forwarded to Pasadena DA’s office.

November 30, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community

Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching