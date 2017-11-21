Sierra Madre Crime Blotters: Nov. 12 – 19

Nov. 15

At about 12:19 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of San Gabriel Court regarding a victim of a self-inflicted gunshot. Paramedics from the Sierra Madre Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at 12:29 p.m. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office was contacted and responded to investigate the incident and took custody of the body. The firearm was recovered and booked as evidence. The case was sent to detectives.

At 1:58 p.m. a man came into the PD lobby to report a theft of funds from his checking account, using his debt card number. A total of three fraudulent purchases were made totaling $90.76. The case was sent to detectives.

Nov. 16

SMPD officers were flagged down at about 2:00 p.m. by a St Rita church staff member. The church member advised that a female known to the area was shaking the gate and wanted to enter school grounds. Officers made contact with the subject and determined that she was a danger to herself and others. The subject was transported to Arcadia Methodist for a 72 hour mental evaluation.

At 9:50 p.m. officers responded to a call of a battery in the 400 block of E. Laurel Ave. Both parties wanted a private person’s arrest. Following a warrants check, one of the parties was arrested and transported to the Pasadena PD jail.

Both parties were cited for the battery.

Nov. 17

A non-injury traffic accident occurred in the 100 block of Olivera Lane at about 9:00 a.m. A trash truck apparently ran into a fire hydrant and left the area.

At 7:00 p.m. a resident of an apartment complex in the 400 block of N. Baldwin reported that a collective mail box was broken into and mail was taken.