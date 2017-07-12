Pasadena Police Blotters: June 26 – July 8

June 26

At about 6:22 a.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the 3600 block of East Sierra Madre Boulevard regarding a burglary. On arrival, officers learned that a school employee discovered that four classrooms had been ransacked. The employee discovered the suspect sleeping in one of the classrooms and called police. The suspect (James Buckley, 53, Pasadena resident) fled the location; however, PPD officers later detained him without incident. Following a positive identification, the suspect was arrested and transported to the police jail.

June 27

On May 31, Pasadena Police officers investigated a robbery and criminal threats near 35 North Lake Avenue. Officers learned that the suspect, Michael Ruben Munoz, contacted his ex-girlfriend at threatened to “shoot up the place” with a gun he had in his backpack. The victim met with Munoz, and an argument ensured. During the argument, Munoz forcibly removed the victim’s cellphone. A nearby security guard attempted to assist the victim; however, Munoz assaulted him. Munoz then fled the location. The case was assigned to PPD Detective Russo who subsequently identified Munoz as the suspect. The want information was passed along to investigators assigned to the FAU (Fugitive Apprehension Unit), who arrested Munoz without incident on June 27. Munoz was booked at the Pasadena jail.

At about 11:49 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the 900 block of Kirkwood Avenue regarding a call of an intoxicated/despondent male adult who was armed with a butcher knife. While responding to the location, PPD officers were notified that the suspect was agitated and reportedly arguing with his grandmother. When officers arrived, the armed suspect confronted them at the front door. Officers maintained a safe distance from the armed suspect and began negotiating with him. Eventually, the suspect’s brother arrived at the residence and helped PPD officers gain compliance. The suspect dropped the knife, retreated to the living room, and re-armed himself with another knife. Once re-armed, the suspect again confronted the officers. After a brief period, PPD officers again convinced the subject to drop the knife and he was taken into custody without further incident. The subject was taken to a local hospital for mental health evaluation.

June 28

At about 4:30 p.m., the Pasadena Police Communication Center received a call from a witness reporting that a male subject had jumped off the Colorado Street Bridge. Officers arrived quickly and saw the lifeless victim (male adult, 65 years, Los Angeles resident) under the bridge. Pasadena Fire Department also responded, along with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s investigator. The subsequent investigation suggested the victim had been struggling with mental health issues.

At about 6 p.m., a Recreational Vehicle (RV) was traveling west on Foothill Boulevard when it caught fire for unknown reasons. The driver of the RV attempted to turn south onto Vinedo Avenue and crashed into two unoccupied parked cars. The RV driver (male adult, Pasadena resident) was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with 3rd degree burns and smoke inhalation. The department’s Traffic Section is investigating the incident.

June 30

At about 8 p.m., Special Enforcement Section (SES) officers served a search warrant in the 900 block of North Orange Grove Boulevard. Officers developed information that the suspect, David Aguilar (male adult, Pasadena resident), had an illegal firearm at this residence. During the search, SES officers located a handgun (disassembled, serial number removed). Aguilar later admitted the gun was his. He was arrested without incident and booked at the police jail.

July 1

In the morning, Special Enforcement Section (SES) officers conducted a probation compliance check in the 1800 block of Navarro Avenue. Officers received complaints about possible narcotics sales at the location. During the check, SES officers recovered marijuana, U.S. Currency, evidence suggesting sales / distribution, and several cell phones. The suspect, Cavin Thomas, was arrested without incident and booked at the police jail. Brendan Harvey, also at the residence, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and transported to the Pasadena jail.

July 8

At about 1:45 a.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the 100 block of W. Peoria Street regarding a report of a female gunshot victim. Officers arrived and located a female in her 40s, suffering from a gunshot wound. PFD arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where she later died due to her injuries. Detectives responded to the crime scene and started their investigation. The evidence led them to a suspect, Teretha Howard (58 years old, Pasadena resident) who was later arrested and booked for murder. Howard’s bail is $2 million. The investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim is being withheld pending release from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police Detective Buchholz at (626) 744-7113.

At 10:53 a.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the 2600 block of E. Walnut Street regarding an Assault with a Deadly Weapon (involving a firearm). Upon arrival, the officers talked with the victim who said he attempted to serve an eviction notice at the location when he was threatened by the suspect with a handgun. The victim left the location and called the police. PPD officers contacted the suspect on the telephone and asked him to surrender. Shortly following the phone conversation, the suspect exited the location and surrendered to the officers without incident. The suspect was arrested without incident, our investigation is ongoing.