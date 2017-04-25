Pasadena Police Blotters: April 3 – April 22

April 3

On November 1, 2012, Pasadena Police officers and PFD responded to the 1300 block of El Sereno Avenue regarding a structure fire. At the time of the fire, seventeen (17) residents were in the dwelling. Fortunately, almost everyone was evacuated; however, two victims perished in the fire and another was hospitalized for respiratory complications.

PFD Arson Investigator Eaton conducted a preliminary investigation which revealed that the blaze was intentionally set by Garth Robbins. Several Pasadena Police detectives, including Corporal Pham (currently a sergeant), assisted in the investigation. The investigation led to the ultimate arrest of Robbins. He was booked in our jail for homicide.

The case was filed with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and on April 3, 2017, the trial started. Following a four-day trial, the jury returned a guilty verdict on all counts (two counts felony murder with special circumstances, arson of an inhabited structure with special circumstances, and arson causing great bodily injury) and is facing a double life sentence without the possibility of parole. Formal sentencing will be held on June 7.

The case was very complex and required a great deal of police and fire personnel/resources, including: Sergeants Padilla, Beene, and Gordon, Corporals DeLeon, Nestlerode, Deal, Curry, Allard, Carter, Burchett, and Wilkins, Officers Calderon, Granados, Salinas, J. Calderon, Lewis, Orosco, and Cheung, Custody Officer Gorospe, Forensic Tech Biglin, PFD Captains Wickham, Miller, Fung, and Hurtado, Engineers Quon, Simpson, Wilson, and Gomez, FFs Pinedo, Pearson, Bitchakdjian, Robinson, Hernandez, Roberson, Jones, Amerzola, Olsen, Ward, Pagliuso, and Hampton.

On March 11, at about midday, two adult females and one adult male were walking north on Marengo Avenue toward Union Street when they were approached by an irate male subject. As the subject approach the trio, he made several racial derogatory statements. As the victims attempted to walk away, the suspect threatened them. The suspect continued to follow the trio and without warning, punched and kicked one of the females. At this point, the male companion stopped the attack. One of the victims took a picture of the suspect as he entered a car. The victims then notified the police who documented the incident. PPD officers also checked the area for the suspect; however, he fled the area. The photo taken by the victim assisted police detectives in their efforts to identify the suspect. The suspect was later arrested without incident and the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who filed several felony charges. The case is ongoing.

April 6

At 11:42 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the area of Colorado Boulevard and Michigan Avenue regarding a single vehicle traffic collision. On arrival, officers located the vehicle, which was occupied by three male subjects. Preliminary investigation suggests the driver lost control of his car while traveling east on Colorado Boulevard, hitting a light standard near Michigan Avenue. There was evidence at the scene suggesting the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Sadly, one of the passengers died at the scene. The other passenger was transported to a local hospital. The driver was arrested and booked on felony charges. The investigation is ongoing.

April 7

Pasadena Police officers received information on a suspect wanted for conspiracy to transport people (human trafficking). Later the same day, officers located the suspect’s vehicle parked on Worcester Avenue near Mountain Street; however, the suspect was not located. On April 8, at about 11 p.m., Pasadena Police officers assigned to SES (Special Enforcement Section) saw the suspect driving in the area of Worcester Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard. SES officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect without incident. He was booked at the Pasadena jail on a no bail warrant.

April 9

At about 7:49 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the area of Claremont Street and Fair Oaks Avenue regarding a call of shots fired. On arrival, officers talked to several witnesses who reported they did not hear any gunshots. Officers also checked the area; however, they did not locate any evidence of a shooting.

April 12

Pasadena Police officers responded to the area of Paloma Street and Sierra Madre Boulevard regarding a street robbery. On arrival, officers talked to the juvenile victim who said he was robbed by two suspects. The case was assigned to police detectives who subsequently identified the suspects. On April 19, police detectives arrested Scott Maynard in the 1500 block of Mentone Avenue without incident. Later the same day, the second suspect (a juvenile) surrendered to police detectives who arrested him without incident. The investigation is ongoing.

April 13

Just after midnight, Pasadena Police officers responded to the area of Fair Oaks Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard regarding a call of shots fired. On arrival, officers contacted some employees at a nearby restaurant who said they did not hear any gunshots. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area, however, no victims or evidence of a shooting was found.

April 15

At about 11:38 a.m., two males drove to the Pasadena Police Department reporting that they had been shot at in the area of Sierra Bonita Avenue and Villa Street. Neither victim nor their car was struck by gunfire. The victims provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle. Officers drove to the area of the incident and located a witness who heard the shots, however, did not notify the police. PPD officers subsequently identified one of the suspects and arrested him without incident. The driver of the suspect is outstanding; however, the investigation is ongoing.

April 17

At about 3:34 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the 100 block of Chester Avenue regarding an unresponsive male subject. PFD personnel attempted to resuscitate the subject; however, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. PPD’s preliminary investigation suggested that the subject likely died as a result of a drug overdose. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office responded to secure the subject’s body. There were no obvious sights of foul play.

April 18

At about 11:50 a.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to 55 Hurlbut Street regarding a suicidal male at the location. On arrival, officers found a male subject holding an 8” knife to his neck. The subject was experiencing a mental health episode, and at one point, began cutting himself (hands and arms). Officers contained the area and maintained a safe distance from the distraught male in an attempt to deescalate the situation. Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) members responded and began talking with the subject, who subsequently surrendered after about 3 hours. The subject was detained without force and taken to a local hospital for mental health evaluation.

On April 22

At about 12:47 p.m. Pasadena Police officers investigated a report of a burglary in progress, 66 Hurlbut Street. On arrival, officers discovered a smashed window. A canine officer and support team searched the building and located the suspect (Michael Alfaro, Pasadena) in the location. Alfaro complied with the officer’s commands and was arrested without the use of force. He was in possession of burglary tools and was transported to the police department jail.

At about 10:19 p.m. Pasadena Police officers responded to a call of a residential burglary in progress in the 1100 block of Los Altos Drive. A witness told police the suspect was walking in the backyard of the property and was in possession of a flashlight. The witness “yelled” at the suspect to leave the property and called the police. Moments after receiving the call, a police helicopter arrived over the incident and observed the suspect. The flight crew directed the ground units to the suspect’s location where he was arrested without incident.

Several Pasadena Police officers and a sergeant assisted South Pasadena Police Department in a search for a missing 5 year old child. The child has been missing for several days. The PPD search team assisted law enforcement officials from LAPD, LASD and agencies from San Gabriel Valley. The child was not located and search efforts were suspended for the night. The child’s father was arrested by the South Pasadena Police Department. A photo of the child and a brief article is contained in the following link:

http://abc7.com/news/5-year-old-boy-reported-missing-in-south-pasadena/1904770/ . Anyone who sees the little boy or has more information is urged to call 911 or the South Pasadena Police Department at (626) 403-7270.Please keep the child in your prayers and well wishes.