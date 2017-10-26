Pasadena Police Blotter Oct. 13 – Oct. 20

Oct. 13

Jeremy Brown and Danisha Worship were caught burglarizing a vehicle parked in the underground structure located in the 200 block of south Arroyo Parkway. The victims approached their vehicles and saw the suspects. They took photos of the suspects and notified the police. The suspects fled the location prior to the arrival of the officers. The case was investigated and subsequently the detective identified the suspects. The information was shared with enforcement units and on October 19, the suspects were located and arrested without incident. Both Brown and Worship were taken to the Pasadena jail and booked for auto burglary.

Oct. 16

Pasadena Police officers investigated a parking dispute in the 1200 block of Summit Avenue. On arrival, officers learned that one of the people involved in the dispute was driving a stolen vehicle. He was arrested without incident for GTA.

Pasadena Police officers arrested a male adult as he walked in the area of Arroyo Parkway. Officers contacted the subject and determined that he was wanted for an outstanding federal warrant for bank robbery. The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to the Pasadena jail. The FBI was notified who will follow-up with PPD.

Oct. 15

Pasadena Police officers responded to the area of Claremont Street and Sunset Avenue regarding a hit & run traffic investigation. On arrival, officers talked to the victim who said he confronted the suspect following a collision with his parked car. During the engagement, the suspect displayed a firearm and told the victim that it would be a mistake to call the police. The investigating officers located the suspect a short distance away from the collision. The officers chased the suspect as he (suspect) attempted to run away. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and he (the suspect) told the officers where he hid the firearm. The weapon was recovered and the suspect was transported to the Pasadena jail.

Oct. 20

Pasadena Police officers investigated a child molestation incident in the 100 block of north Marengo Avenue. Officers learned that the victim was a minor and had been assaulted several times by the suspect. The suspect (male adult, 28) is related to the victim and resides outside Los Angeles County. Pasadena Police detectives are investigating.

Pasadena Police officers on routine patrol saw a motorists commit a traffic violation. The officers detained the driver near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Villa Street. During the subsequent field investigation, the officers determined that the driver was in possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine). He was arrested without incident and taken to the Pasadena jail.