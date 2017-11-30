Pasadena Police Blotter: Nov. 16 – Nov. 27

Feb. 27, 1988

Pasadena Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Lake Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard. On arrival, the officers located a 39 year-old male, later identified as Leroy Galloway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital where he later died. Witnesses saw a suspect fleeing the area and provided descriptions to police. The Pasadena Police Department investigated the homicide following numerous leads, which led to the identification and arrest of the suspected shooter, Albert Clark. Due to the limitations of forensic science at the time of the murder, there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Clark. He (Clark) was released from custody in February 1989.

In 2013, the Galloway family contacted the Pasadena Police Department requesting that detectives review the homicide. An examination of the case files by PPD Homicide detectives identified items of evidence that were now suitable for modern forensic analysis. The result of the lab analysis implicated Clark, the original suspect arrested in 1988. On Dec. 7, 2015, Albert Ahmad Clark was arrested by the United States Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce as he left his residence in Los Angeles. Clark was booked for murder. The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who charged Clark with murder. Clark remained in custody until his criminal jury trial began on Oct. 30, 2017.

Clark’s trial lasted eight (8) days and included testimony from 26 civilian eyewitnesses, experts, and retired and current Pasadena Police officers. The case was turned over to the jury for deliberations on November 8. On November 13, the jury returned with a first degree murder verdict and personal use of a firearm. Clark is set to be sentenced on January 10, 2018. Pasadena Police Corporal Dustin Gomez was the lead investigator in this case.

Nov.20

Pasadena Police HOPE officers and Public Works employees conducted a directed enforcement program for homeless encampments near Kinneloa Avenue and Walnut Street, near the 210 freeway. The enforcement effort was based on numerous community complaints. Several individuals were issued citations and a large of amount of abandoned property was removed from the encampments.

Nov. 16

At about 12:05 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the area of New York Drive and Bradley Street regarding a report of a traffic collision. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 55-year-old male was riding a motorcycle ease on New York Drive; and for an unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle. The subject collided with a metal pole and sustained major injuries. He died at the traffic scene. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office responded to assist with the investigation. PPD’s Major Traffic Investigation Team responded and is investigating the traffic collision.

Nov. 18

At about 10:30 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the 1000 block of North Los Robles Avenue regarding an Assault with a Deadly Weapon (ADW) investigation. The suspect, Dijon Edwards, was wanted for ADW for assaulting a female with a metal baseball bat. Edwards was not at the location when officers arrived, however, they (the officers) determined he (Edwards) was working as a security agent at a nearby university. PPD officers contacted the university police department and explained that Edwards was wanted for ADW. PPD officers drove to the university and, along with the campus police, arrested Edwards without incident. Edwards was transported to the Pasadena jail and booked for ADW.

Nov. 25

At about 8:47 a.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the Colorado Street Bridge regarding a male adult reportedly standing on the outside of the safety fence (eastside of the bridge). On arrival, PPD officers contacted the male (19 years old, Panorama City) who was apparently considering ending his life. PFD staged while PPD officers began talking to the male subject, who had a long history of mental illness issues. After about an hour, the officers convinced the subject to climb back over the safety fence on to the bridge. He was detained without further incident and transported to a local hospital for mental health evaluation. Great job by all the officers involved.