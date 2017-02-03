Crime, News

Pasadena Man Sentenced to 181 Years-to-Life in State Prison for 2014 Triple Murder

A 47-year-old man was sentenced today to 181 years to life in state prison for murdering three people and trying to kill another during a 2014 shooting rampage in Pasadena, the District Attorney’s Office announced. John Izeal Smith pleaded guilty in December to two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of second-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with an assault weapon on a peace officer. Deputy District Attorneys Garrett Dameron and Geoff Lewin of the Crimes Against Peace Officers Section prosecuted the case. On July 12, 2014, Smith got into a domestic altercation with 59-year-old Maria Aguiar, grabbed an assault rifle and opened fire. Aguiar was killed along with her elderly father, Luis Aguiar. Smith then turned the weapon on neighbors, killing Jose Hernandez Iribe. Smith barricaded himself inside a home in the 1700 block of North Summit Avenue and called police. He shot at multiple people, including a Pasadena police officer, but nobody was wounded. Smith later surrendered and was arrested. Case GA092026 was investigated by the Pasadena Police Department

February 3, 2017

