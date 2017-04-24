Pasadena Detectives Tie Shooting in January With Shooting in December 2016

On December 22, 2016 at about 9:47 p.m., Pasadena Police Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1200 Block of North Fair Oaks Ave. Upon arrival, Officers located an African-American male victim, age 25, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as Pasadena resident Brandon Douglas.

On January 6, several people gathered in the area of 100 West Claremont at a curb-side vigil in honor of Brandon Douglas. A shooting occurred and two Pasadena residents attending the vigil were murdered. Detectives working the two cases have discovered evidence linking the two homicides, resulting in fresh leads and a composite sketch of a person believed involved in Douglas’ murder.

The suspect in the shooting is described as: Male Black, dark complexion, approximately 33-35 years old, 5’10” to 5’11” tall, and 185 to 200 pounds.

Homicide/Assault investigators are asking for any with information regarding the shooting or the composite sketch to contact the Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or Homicide Investigators (626) 744-4511. You may also report information anonymously at lacrimestoppers.gov.