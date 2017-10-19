Pasadena Crime Blotter: Sept. 25 – Oct. 13

Sept. 25

Pasadena Police officers investigated an Assault with a Deadly Weapon incident in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue. On arrival, officers talked with the victim who said the suspect (Raejon Cross) fired multiple gunshots during a domestic violence argument. Cross is a known gang member and fled the scene prior to the arrival of the police. On September 26, police detectives identified Cross as the suspect and attempted to locate him. The case was subsequently shared with the U.S. Federal Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, who located Suspect Cross in Lancaster. He was arrested without incident and booked in the Pasadena jail.

Oct. 2

Pasadena Police officers responded to a “welfare check” in the 400 block of East Mountain Street. The subject of the check had expressed thoughts of suicide. On arrival, officers discovered the lifeless subject in his residence; a suicide victim. There were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.

Oct. 5

Pasadena Police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1700 block of Summit Avenue. On arrival, officers learned that two people had been injured by gunfire. One victim had been shot several times and officers recovered multiple casings at the location. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Pasadena Police detectives responded to the incident and later identified the suspect. Police detectives attempted to locate the suspect the same evening; however, their efforts were unsuccessful. Because the suspect was at-large and had already attempted to murder two people (by gunfire), the case was given to the U.S. Federal Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force. On October 6, task force officers located the suspect in Duarte and attempted to arrest him. The suspect failed to comply with orders from the officers and a shooting ensued. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

Oct. 11

Pasadena & Glendale Police Detectives, along with State Parole Agents, arrested a man who is likely the “Office Creeper” in El Monte. Parolee Anthony Fierro, a career criminal, was arrested in connection with a string of wallet and credit card thefts from office buildings throughout the San Gabriel Valley and Burbank. Detectives from Arcadia, Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena Police Departments put out “wanted” flyers for Fierro (who was unidentified at the time). An anonymous tip was received identifying Fierro after the tipster saw Glendale’s Wanted Information on television. After Fierro was identified as a parolee, Pasadena Police Detective Victor Cass took the lead in organizing a multi-agency arrest and search teams. Cass, Glendale Police Detective Kramer, and others, arrested Fierro at the Parole Office in El Monte. On October 13, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed 14 felony counts against Fierro, including Identity Theft, Grand Theft, and Commercial Burglary.

Pasadena Police officers responded to Pasadena City College (PCC) regarding an apparent dead body inside a car which was parked on the top level of a parking structure. The victim, a former student at the college, was seated in his car and was discovered by a person passing by. A note was affixed to the outside of the car, stating, “… Stay away. Call 911…” Pasadena Police officers notified the fire department and requested the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad, since there was a concern of toxic chemicals. The scene was subsequently rendered safe and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office responded to assist with recovery of the victim’s body

Pasadena Police officers responded the Colorado Street Bridge regarding a possible suicide. On arrival, officers located the victim (female adult, Alhambra) lifeless below the bridge. There were no obvious signs of foul play. Officers learned from a family member that the victim had a long history of mental health concerns. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office responded to assist with recovery of the victim’s body.

Oct. 13

Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Special Enforcement Section (SES) conducted a probation compliance check on a residence in the 1800 block of Navarro after received complaints from community members. Callers alleged subjects in at the residence were engaging in gang activity and drug sales. On arrival, SES officers detained two subjects who were leaving the location and found them to be in possession of marijuana. Another three subjects were arrested at the location for various charges, including felonies and misdemeanors.