Pasadena Crime Blotter: Jan. 7 to Jan. 13

Jan. 8

At 7:42 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the 1200 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue regarding a carjacking that had just occurred. On arrival, officers talked with the victim who said he had stopped to use the restroom and was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a firearm and the victim ran away. Moments later, when the victim returned to the area, his car was gone. Our investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 9

At about 9:28 a.m., Pasadena Police officers and Fire Department personnel responded to the freeway interchange of the 710 / 134 on a report of a male standing outside the safety rail. The subject (male adult, Altadena resident) was threatening suicide. PPD officers arrived at the location and began talking with the subject while CHP shut down the Interstate 710 extension. Concurrently, PFD deployed an airbag underneath the location of the male subject. Initially PPD field officers attempted to talk with the subject; however, they were not making progress. Subsequently, Police Dispatcher Operator Robin Evens, an on-duty trained crisis negotiator, was transported to the location and began talking with the subject. After about an hour, Dispatcher Evens convinced the subject to climb back over the railing, where he was detained without further incident. The male was transported to a local hospital for mental health evaluation and treatment.

Jan. 10

At about 6:53 p.m., Pasadena Police and Special Enforcement Section (SES) officers responded to calls of shots fired at Robinson Park. The witnesses provided a description of the suspect, who was seen leaving the area on a bicycle. SES officers saw a male matching the description of the suspect standing in a small group nearby the area of the shots. During their investigation, SES officers located a loaded firearm in the vicinity of the subjects; however, no arrests were made. Fortunately, no one was hit by the gunfire. Our investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 12

Pasadena SWAT officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of North Garfield Avenue. The investigation was generated from several community complaints about narcotics activity. Following the warrant service, five suspects were arrested without incident. The suspects were taken to the Pasadena jail and book on a variety of charges.

At about 4:15 p.m., Pasadena Police officers received information about a Grand Theft Auto that had just occurred near Lake Avenue and Villa Street. The victim told police dispatchers that he was delivering paperwork to a friend. When the victim exited his car, he left the engine running. The victim returned moments later and his car had been stolen. Pasadena Police Sergeant Taglioretti saw the stolen car near Ashtabula Street and Los Robles Avenue. When Officers Murren and Travnitz arrived, they attempted to stop the stolen car; however, the driver refused to yield. A vehicle pursuit was initiated and the suspect was later taken into custody without incident near Rosemead Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard.

At about 8:19 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the area of Fillmore Street and Marengo Avenue regarding a strong arm robbery. The victim was walking in the 600 block of Marengo Avenue when the suspects approached her and grabbed her handbag. The victim held on to the handbag straps until the suspects fled. Pasadena Police Helicopter Pilot Thurston and TFO Harrell saw the suspect and directed ground units to their location. The suspects were arrested without incident. Later the same shift, PPD Air Crew assisted Arcadia Police, who were attempting to locate a wanted suspect. The Air Crew used the on-board thermal imaging system to locate the suspect. They then directed Arcadia Police officers to the suspect’s location where he was arrested.

Jan.14

At about 1:28 p.m., Pasadena Police officers were contacted by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office regarding three (3) juveniles they had in custody for an attempted residential burglary in Chino Hills. The three juveniles lived in Pasadena and the deputies told PPD officers their investigation had linked them to a Pasadena resident. PPD officers responded to the 700 block of S. Mentor Avenue to check on the homeowner’s status. On arrival, PPD officers discovered the homeowner was not home; however, their house had been burglarized. PPD officers documented the residential burglary and alerted the SBSO deputies. Based on the preliminary evidence it appears the juveniles detained by the SBSO deputies were responsible for several burglaries.