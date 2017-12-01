Man Sentenced for Possession of Weapons, Silencers in Pasadena Train Station

A 28-year-old Georgia man was sentenced to four years in state prison after being caught with an illegal cache of weaponry at a train station in Pasadena, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Deputy District Attorney Brian Chang said Christopher Harrison Goodine was found guilty on Oct. 20 of six felony counts: two counts of possession of a silencer; two counts of manufacturing, importing, keeping for sale, giving or receiving a large capacity magazine; and one count each of possession of an assault weapon and having a concealed firearm on the person.

On the morning of June 21, Goodine was apprehended by sheriff deputies for urinating in public at the Sierra Madre Gold Line Station in Pasadena. As law enforcement detained the defendant, they discovered a rifle, handgun, silencers and several gun magazines in Goodine’s duffle bag, according to evidence presented at the trial. Case GA101342 was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.