Crime

LASD Homicide Detectives Assist Pasadena PD with Officer Involved Shooting in Duarte

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to the 700 block of Encanto Parkway, Duarte, to assist Pasadena Police Department with an officer involved shooting investigation.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition according to a written statement.

No officers were injured during the incident. There is no further information at this time. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.nd the

October 6, 2017

