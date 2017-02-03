Crime, News

Homemade Explosive Device Ignites at Cheesecake Factory

-Photo courtesy

Suspect is described as male Hispanic or Middle Eastern with heavy beard

On Feb. 2, at about 6:08 p.m., Pasadena Police Officers responded to a call of an explosion at the Cheesecake Factory located at 2 West Colorado Blvd. Officers immediately entered the restaurant and evacuated customers and employees and located a detonated homemade pyrotechnic device.

The device was apparently thrown into the restaurant and the suspect ran from the scene.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb squad responded to the scene and rendered the device safe. No customers or employees were injured during the incident at the restaurant. Witnesses described the suspect as a male of Hispanic or Middle Eastern descent, six feet tall, thin build, with a heavy beard and wearing all black clothing and a black beanie.

Pasadena Police Detectives are currently handling the investigation and out of an abundance of caution the Federal authorities have been notified. The motive is not known at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241 or you may report information anonymously at lacrimestoppers.com

February 3, 2017

