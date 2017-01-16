Drive-by Shooting Early Monday Morning in Pasadena

A group of young women was attacked by gunfire by unknown assailant(s) early Monday morning Jan. 16.

The shooting occurred at 2:21 a.m. along North Garfield Avenue north of Ashtabula Street, according to reports. At least 15 rounds of gunshots were heard and reported to police.

Two girls standing in the street next to a parked car were injured according to Pasadena Police. One young woman suffered a serious gunshot wound to her hand, another victim was cut by flying glass. Both were transported to Huntington Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can reach Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.