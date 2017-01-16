Crime, News

Drive-by Shooting Early Monday Morning in Pasadena

– Courtesy photo

A group of young women was attacked by gunfire by unknown assailant(s) early Monday morning Jan. 16.

The shooting occurred at 2:21 a.m. along North Garfield Avenue north of Ashtabula Street, according to reports. At least 15 rounds of gunshots were heard and reported to police.

Two girls standing in the street next to a parked car were injured according to Pasadena Police. One young woman suffered a serious gunshot wound to her hand, another victim was cut by flying glass. Both were transported to Huntington Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can reach Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

January 16, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Local Job Opportunities
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community
Fields marked with a * are required.
Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching