Detectives Locate Remains of 5-Year Old South Pasadena Boy Aramazd Andressian Jr. in Santa Barbara

Homicide Detectives have located the remains of victim Aramazd Andressian Jr. who has been missing from his South Pasadena home.

His father was arrested last week in Las Vegas and has since been extradited to Los Angeles where he remains in custody for the murder of his son. He has pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at 10 million dollars.

Based on additional leads developed in the Andressian case, Homicide detectives returned to the Lake Cachuma area of Santa Barbara County on Friday, June 30 in an effort to locate additional evidence.

Aramazd Andressian Jr., 5, was last seen April 21 at about 1 a.m. as he was leaving Disneyland with his father, aunt and grandmother.

