Crime

Detectives Locate Remains of 5-Year Old South Pasadena Boy Aramazd Andressian Jr. in Santa Barbara

Missing 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. – Courtesy photo

Missing 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. – Courtesy photo

Homicide Detectives have located the remains of victim Aramazd Andressian Jr. who has been missing from his South Pasadena home.
His father was arrested last week in Las Vegas and has since been extradited to Los Angeles where he remains in custody for the murder of his son. He has pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at 10 million dollars.

35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. arrested for the murder of his missing son Aramazd Andressian Jr. – Courtesy photo

35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. pleaded not guilty to the murder of his 5-year-old son. – Courtesy photo

Based on additional leads developed in the Andressian case, Homicide detectives returned to the Lake Cachuma area of Santa Barbara County on Friday, June 30 in an effort to locate additional evidence.

Aramazd Andressian Jr., 5, was last seen April 21 at about 1 a.m. as he was leaving Disneyland with his father, aunt and grandmother.

Contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.or

July 1, 2017

About Author

tmiller


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community

Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching