Crime Blotter Sept. 22-30

Pasadena Blotters

On September 22, at about 10:30 a.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the 3400 block of East Foothill Boulevard regarding an assault investigation. On arrival, officers talked to the victim who was suffering from puncture wounds in the area of the right shoulder. Apparently, the suspect (Marcus Smith) walked into a business and attempted to steal several items. The loss prevention officer (victim) detained Smith and an altercation ensued. During the altercation, Smith used a pointed object to stab the victim. Smith was arrested without incident and transported to the Pasadena jail.

On September 24, at about 5:14 a.m., Pasadena Police officers investigated an overdose incident in the 2600 block of Colorado Boulevard. Officers talked with the victim’s companions who said she had ingested a controlled substance, went to sleep, and never regained consciousness. PFD responded to the incident and pronounced the victim dead. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Investigator responded to the incident to assist with the investigation.

On September 25, at about 9:50 a.m., Pasadena Police officers investigated an Assault with a Deadly Weapon (ADW) incident in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue. On arrival, officers talked with the victim who said the suspect fired multiple gunshots during a domestic violence argument. The suspect, a known gang member, then fled the area. Despite a comprehensive search, the uniformed officers did not locate the suspect. The case was assigned to Detective E. Sanchez who then identified the suspect (Raejon Trey Cross). Cross was subsequently arrested without incident on September 28. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

On September 26, Pasadena Police officers investigated a missing adult incident. The subject was released from jail and did not return home. The family called the police department concerned for the subject’s welfare. The case was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division and detectives created an informational flyer. On September 29, the subject was located safe and he was reunited with his family.

On September 29, at about 12:39 a.m., Pasadena Police officers investigated an armed street robbery in the 100 block of North Raymond Avenue. The witnesses reported that five (5) males, armed with guns, were accosting an innocent by-stander (the victim) and rummaged through the victim’s personal property. As officers were driving to the location, the communication center received several call of “shot fired,” related to the same incident. Officers quickly arrived and located the suspects. Officers detained the suspects without incident and recovered a loaded handgun. Officers arrested the suspects and transported them to the Pasadena jail. The handgun was booked as evidence.

Arcadia Crime Blotters: Sept. 24 – Sept. 30

Sept. 24

Shortly before 8:07 a.m., an officer responded to 76 Gas Station, 102 East Duarte Road, regarding a commercial burglary report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect entered the location by damaging a garage door, they ransacked the front counter, and fled undetected with nearly $7,800 worth of cigarettes. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 6:29 p.m., an officer responded to Zales, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a commercial burglary report. The clerk handed the suspect a ring to look at and once the suspect was in possession of it, he fled on foot. The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 25-years-old, 5’11”, 170 pounds, wearing a necklace, ring, and bracelet. The investigation is ongoing.

Sept. 25

Just after 2:48 a.m., an officer initiated contact with a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot near 400 West Duarte Road. A records check of one of the occupants revealed the 34-year-old female from Arcadia was on probation. During a consensual search of the vehicle, the officer located a bag of methamphetamine. She was cited and released in the field.

At approximately 2:59 p.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a fraud report. The victim received an email from her bank stating a new credit card would be mailed to her to an unknown Los Angeles address. The victim did not request a new credit card be mailed to her. A check of her credit history revealed past unauthorized inquiries. The victim does not know the suspect or how they obtained her personal information.

Sept. 26

Around 1:36 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 800 block of Arcadia Avenue regarding two suspects looking in mail boxes. Officers located the suspects and discovered they were in possession of stolen mail. The 27-year-old male from Los Angeles was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. The 30-year-old female from Alhambra was arrested and transported to the Pasadena Police Department Jail for booking.

Just before 1:36 p.m., an officer responded to Foothill Credit Union, 30 South First Avenue, regarding a fraud report. The subject attempted to pass a fraudulent check and a records check revealed he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. An investigation revealed the subject came into possession of a fraudulent check by legitimate means. The subject, a 49-year-old male from Chino Hills, was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for the outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Sept. 27

Shortly after 8:18 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 700 block of Sunset Boulevard regarding a threat report. The officer discovered the suspect was making criminal threats and was brandishing a metal object against his neighbors. The suspect, a 20-year-old male from Arcadia, was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 2:58 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1500 block of South Eighth Avenue regarding a residential burglary report. The officer determined unknown suspects shattered a rear window, opened a few dresser drawers, and fled with an unknown amount of property. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Sept. 28

Before 12:49 a.m., an officer contacted a subject driving an unsafe vehicle near the intersection of Goldring Road and Varus Street. A records check of the driver revealed the 22-year-old female from El Monte was driving with a suspended license and did not have any proof of insurance. During a consensual search of the vehicle, the officer discovered the passenger, a 24-year-old male from El Monte, was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The female suspect was issued a citation and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The male suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 2:06 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of North Santa Anita Avenue regarding a woman who had been shot. An investigation revealed a father-in-law had been shot and killed and the daughter-in-law had been shot, but was expected to survive. Arcadia Fire responded and transported the victim to Huntington Memorial Hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sept. 29

At about 8:29 a.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of La Sierra Drive regarding a theft from vehicle report. The officer determined unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle, stole her purse, and made fraudulent purchases on her debit card. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Just before 9:08 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 300 block of West Norman Avenue regarding a residential burglary report. The officer discovered two unknown suspect(s) smashed a rear glass door, lightly ransacked the home, and fled with an unknown amount of property. A witness reported the suspects fled eastbound on Norman Avenue in a dark-colored sedan. The investigation is ongoing.

Sept. 30

Shortly after 8:39 a.m., an officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in near the intersection of Live Oak Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue for not having license plates on the vehicle. A records check of the occupants revealed the passenger, a 26-year-old male from Monrovia, had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. During a consensual search of the vehicle, the officer located drug paraphernalia and bolt cutters. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. During the booking process, it was revealed the suspect had provided a false name and, upon searching his correct name, the officer discovered the suspect had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

At approximately 10:50 a.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Race Track, 285 West Huntington Drive, regarding a theft report. Surveillance footage revealed the suspect was seen stealing parking meters. The suspect was identified as a past employee and the 38-year-old female from Arcadia was located, arrested, and transported to the Pasadena Police Department Jail for booking.