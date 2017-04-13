Crime

3 Arrested, 3 Girls Rescued in Child Trafficking Ring

– Courtesy photo

San Gabriel Police were running probation compliance checks at the New Century Inn Motel, on the 100 block of Las Tunas Drive. Police then encountered a man who was determined to be on probation which led to further investigation. Upon investigating they found three girls in two different rooms who told police they were prostitutes and were held there against their own will.

The girls, between the ages of 14 and 17 were placed into protective custody at LA County Department of Children and Family Services, while the three men found in the rooms were taken to jail and booked on human trafficking charges.

The three suspects James Gordley, 27, Tyrone Stevenson, 18, and a 17-year-old whose identity is held due to his age.

April 13, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Local Job Opportunities
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community
Fields marked with a * are required.
Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching