City Officials Just Say No to Colorado Cruising on New Year’s Eve after 10 p.m.

No drones will be allowed along the parade route

By Terry Miller

Pasadena City Manager Steve Mermell, Police Chief Phillip Sanchez, Fire Chief Bertral Washington and Tournament of Roses Association Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director David Eads provided updates on safety preparations, roads closures, overnight camping and other up-to-date information for attendees of the 129th Rose Parade and the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game held on Monday, January 1, 2018.

Sanchez said there were no known terrorist threats against the Rose Parade or the Rose Bowl game but noted he’s mindful of events the past year involving vehicles versus pedestrians.

To that end, Sanchez told media that Colorado Blvd., the entire route will be closed to all traffic at 10 p.m. December 31. Sanchez advised cruisers to keep their Hot Rods at home.

Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez said Thursday that city officials cannot stress enough the mantra… “If you see something, say something.”

Homeland Security, the FBI, California Highway Patrol, LA Port Police, and even the National Guard will be on hand for protection. There will be “ overt and covert” operations Sanchez said implying that there will be a significant number of undercover officers keeping an eye on our safety.

Without going into specific detail, Sanchez was asked about the possibility of a sniper attack reminiscent of the deadly Las Vegas shooting. “ We’re fully prepared…” Sanchez said.

Pasadena Fire Chief Bertral Washington reminded the public of the extreme temps. New year’s eve and to be prepared if your camping out overnight.