News, news & politcs

Caltrans Says It’s Ready for the Next Big Quake

- Photo courtesy Caltrans

– Photo courtesy Cal Trans

 

California’s State Highway system has more than 12,000 bridges, and since the 1971 Sylmar earthquake, Caltrans’ Seismic Retrofit Programs have focused on seismically retrofitting bridges and bridge expansion joints throughout the state.  In this Caltrans News Flash, learn what Caltrans has done to prepare for large scale earthquakes at major interchanges and bridge structures. You will also see what Caltrans does when a quake of magnitude 5.0 or larger occurs.

The current Seismic Retrofit Programs have been focused on identifying and retrofitting existing bridges statewide, bringing them up to the latest seismic safety retrofit standards established to prevent collapse during future earthquakes.

View the News Flash

This News Flash is the 111th in a series of videos highlighting Caltrans’ activities that present the wide-ranging and critical work that the Department does to enhance California’s economy and livability. To see more of these and other videos, search for #CaltransNewsFlash on Twitter or go to http://bit.ly/1ez3LYz.

January 9, 2017

About Author

Pasadena Independent Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Local Job Opportunities
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community
Fields marked with a * are required.
Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching