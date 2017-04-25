Brood of Abandoned Hens Flock to Animal Shelter

The Pasadena Humane Society seeks owner of chickens dumped in a wash

The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is searching for the person or persons who abandoned six female chickens in a wash in La Crescenta. The chickens were reported by a Good Samaritan who found them in an open cage. By the time PHS Animal Control arrived on the scene the chickens had traveled out of the cage and were making their way towards the street.

All six hens were located and safety transported back the Pasadena Humane Society where they underwent medical evaluations. The chickens appear to be eating well, but are thin with missing feathers. Their beaks are worn down and some have bodily injuries. The Pasadena Humane Society hopes the chickens will make a full recovery with a healthy diet and medical intervention and will be placed up for adoption along with the other chickens at the shelter.

“We are grateful that someone found these abandoned chickens when they did,” says Julie Bank, President/CEO of the Pasadena Humane Society. “They may have not survived the night in an area frequented by native wildlife.”

Chickens can be great addition to your family, but be sure you are ready for the commitment. Chickens require regular care to stay healthy and safe. Backyard coops should be fully enclosed to protect chickens from predators. The coops should contain a feed and water area, as well as a nest box for the hens. Chickens need to be fed daily and manure removed regularly. Finding an exotics, avian or livestock veterinarian is also a must for anyone considering bringing home chickens.

“As backyard chickens become more and more common, they have become regular visitors at our shelter,” adds Bank. “People don’t always associate chickens with animal shelters, but I assure you we usually have at least one available for adoption at any given time.”

Each city and county have their own rules and regulations regarding chicken ownership. Please consult your city’s ordinances before adopting a chicken.

To report any information regarding the six abandoned chickens, animal cruelty, or for more information about adopting chickens, visit pasadenahumane.org.