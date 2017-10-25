‘Badly Burned’ Body Found in Area of Mount Wilson Fire Identified

Teen was reported missing by family and indicated he was going to harm himself

By Terry Miller

A charred body of a teenager was recovered in the area of a wildfire on Mount Wilson last week. LASD Coroners officials identified him as 18-year old Matthew Huerta from Sylmar.

Friends searching for Huerta used the Find My Friends app to trace his phone to the mountains above Pasadena but were unable to access the area as crews were battling the fire.

The fire broke out early last Tuesday and scorched 50 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation while authorities admit it is “suspicious in origin.”

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed Thursday that a body was discovered and recovered from the mountain above Pasadena, but the individual had not yet been identified.

Authorities say the body was that of a male and was heavily burned. Sheriff’s detectives determined the death was not a homicide.

Shortly after Huerta’s disappearance, LASD and LAPD indicated that relatives had found a note stating he was experiencing depression and was thinking of hurting himself.